May 16 Raw sugar and U.S. cocoa futures finished higher, as buyers took advantage of the steep declines earlier in the week, and arabica coffee eased after repairing oversold damage from last week, but analysts said the absence of news meant technical trade dominated the action. 2:39 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.73 0.33 1.6% 20.19 20.87 40,322 Sugar OCT 21.06 0.27 1.3% 20.61 21.18 16,933 Cocoa JUL 2292 24 1.1% 2,227 2,299 7,966 Cocoa SEP 2304 23 1.0% 2,240 2,309 2,547 Coffee MAY 177.4 0.35 0.2% 178.80 178.80 1 Coffee JUL 178 -0.4 -0.2% 175.50 182.15 15,017 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,620 116,509 92,684 ICE COCOA 13,220 25,176 20,246 ICE COFFEE 22,617 25,910 20,715 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July closed 0.33 cent, or 1.62 percent, higher at 20.73 cents per lb in healthy volume. * Prices continued to climb in the after hours trade, reaching an 8-day peak at 20.87 cents, which some chartists viewed as a turning signal and project upside targets at Fibonnaci levels 20 and 22.50 cents. * On Monday, July fell to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents on a spot-contract basis, but analysts said they thought the preponderance of sellers were out of the market for now. * The lingering impact of drought and weaker yields will cut sugar output and exports from top producer Brazil's new 2012/13 center-south cane crop, analysts Datagro said on Wednesday in their second update on the harvest. * Escalating violence in Syria has slowed sugar refining to a virtual standstill, with smuggling set to rise as Western sanctions hobble trade finance and disrupt imports of the staple sweetener, trade sources said. * Sugar beet sowings in most Russian planting areas were proceeding well, despite a drought in the country's Southern regions, the chairman of the industry lobby group and a sugar market analyst said on Wednesday. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures lost 0.40 cent to close at $1.78 per lb, in a light round of profit taking off the high. * Prices formed an outside day after reaching their highest since May 3 earlier in the session. Early gains continued to correct the oversold condition after hitting a 20-month low last week at $1.7220. * Uganda's coffee exports in May are projected to fall 29 percent compared to the same month a year ago, depressed by slow bean drying and transportation due to heavy rains, a state agency said on Wednesday. * Vietnam, the world's second-largest coffee producer after Brazil, has picked 18.3 million bags of coffee from its 2011/2012 crop, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said. COCOA * July cocoa closed with $24 gains at $2,292 a tonne. * Volume was moderate and dealings mostly technical, with little news to move the market. * Cocoa prices formed an outside day, meaning lower lows and higher highs. But the higher close left a stronger technical tone in the market after futures fell on Monday to their lowest since May 1. * Technical signals will be clearer when July cocoa gets out of a neutral range of $2,220 - $2,286 per tonne, formed by the May 14 low and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement on the fall from $2,352 to $2,220. * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions rose last week, supported by improved quality of beans and firm demand for export and local grinding. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; editing by M.D. Golan)