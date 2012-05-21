May 21 Arabica coffee futures trading on ICE
closed down more than 2 percent on Monday, as the market
followed the commodity complex lower as it lacked its own
fundamentals.
U.S. cocoa and raw sugar also ended the day in negative
territory, with all three markets moving in light and range
bound dealings.
2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.38 -0.09 -0.4% 20.30 20.66 28,171
Sugar OCT 20.73 -0.07 -0.3% 20.68 20.98 14,206
Cocoa JUL 2238 -35 -1.5% 2,225 2,275 10,050
Cocoa SEP 2249 -36 -1.6% 2,239 2,286 5,362
Coffee JUL 175.15 -4 -2.2% 174.30 181.35 11,826
Coffee SEP 177.35 -3.95 -2.2% 176.50 183.50 3,388
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 63,753 112,391 92,513
ICE COCOA 19,618 22,974 20,264
ICE COFFEE 17,904 24,380 20,660
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July settled down 0.09, or 0.4
percent, at 20.38 cents per lb.
* Market trades within a few points of unchanged,
consolidates - brokers.
* Cash business lackluster.
* "It doesn't seem to be doing much of anything except to
consolidate," said Mike McDougall, senior vice-president at
brokerage Newedge USA in New York.
* Benchmark July raw sugar contract trading in a band from
20.30 to 21 cents.
* The 20-month low at 20.07 cents touched recently
constitutes an area of support - brokers.
a few points of unchanged, consolidates - brokers.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures closed down 4 cents, or 2.2
percent, at $1.7515 per lb.
* Market remained range bound between $1.7220-$1.8215 since
falling to a 20-month low on May 9.
* "It seems like we have resistance up at that $1.82 area.
We retested it earlier today and the market just backed off of
that level." - Boyd Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial
Markets in Chicago.
* The market lacked new fundamentals to push it out of its
range - traders.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
futures and options by 2,490 contracts to 17,932 contracts, by
May 15 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed Friday.
COCOA
* July cocoa fell $36, or 1.6 percent, to settle at
$2,249 a tonne, in an inside session for the second straight
day.
* Market turned lower as the July contract continued to face
resistance at the 100-day moving average at $2,308 per tonne -
traders.
* Pressure also came from the commodity complex, which
turned lower - traders.
* Market remained stuck in a narrow range between
$2,232-2,309 that it's held for six sessions.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,126,000 tonnes by May 20, compared with 1,103,169
tonnes in the same period of the previous season - exporters'
estimates.
* Speculators cut their net short position in U.S. cocoa by
a slight 481 lots to 21,056 lots, in the week ending May 15 -
CFTC.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)