May 24 U.S. cocoa futures extended their losses
and closed at a six-week low on Thursday, while arabica coffee
finished flat as the market consolidated after tumbling to a
21-month low the previous day.
Raw sugar nudged higher after hitting a 21-month low in the
last session.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.58 0.07 0.4% 19.44 19.76 37,175
Sugar OCT 20.03 0.05 0.3% 19.91 20.19 21,295
Cocoa JUL 2105 -19 -0.9% 2,094 2,128 10,813
Cocoa SEP 2120 -21 -1.0% 2,109 2,141 4,646
Coffee JUL 166.9 0 0.0% 165.30 169.60 12,529
Coffee SEP 169.2 0.05 0.0% 167.60 171.75 6,231
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 81,981 107,201 92,598
ICE COCOA 19,823 20,680 20,318
ICE COFFEE 23,101 23,121 20,809
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July crept up 0.07 to end at
19.58 cents per lb.
* Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers.
* Some consumer buying gives sweetener a lift.
* Sugar advance to eventually fizzle given economic worries
- Nick Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors.
* Sugar open interest at higher level since April 9 -
exchange data.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures finished flat at $1.6690 per
lb, matching the previous session's 21-month low.
* Inside session trading from $1.6635-$1.6960, well within
the wide $1.6510-$1.7350 range of the previous day, when the
market tumbled to a 21-month low.
* Market consolidated after Wednesday's sharp drop lower,
when broad-based selling hit the commodity complex - traders.
* Total open interest climbed by 2,385 contracts to 151,830
contracts on May 23, the highest since April 13 - ICE data.
* Total volume reached 50,297 lots on Wednesday, the highest
since April 16 - exchange data.
* India's 2012-13 coffee production is forecast slightly
lower at 5.1 million 60 kg bags following exceptionally good
2011/12 weather conditions - U.S. Department of Agriculture
attache Wednesday.
COCOA
* July cocoa fell $19, or 0.9 percent, to settle at
$2,105 a tonne, the lowest settlement since April 11.
* Market fell on follow-through weakness - traders.
* Cocoa futures falling toward oversold levels - traders.
* Open interest jumped 4,851 lots to 189,901 lots, the
highest since November 7, 2011, as investors fled riskier assets
in broad-based selling.
* On May 23, volume was heavy at 38,329 contracts, the
highest since April 13, exchange data showed.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)