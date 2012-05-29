May 29 Arabica coffee futures slid on Tuesday, closing at a 21-month low after a late bout of selling by investors as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on concern about Spain's banking system. Raw sugar also finished easier, hovering above last week's 21-month lows after changing direction along with the commodity complex. U.S. cocoa ended flat. The markets were closed Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. 2:03 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.53 -0.09 -0.5% 19.40 19.82 43,904 Sugar OCT 19.92 -0.14 -0.7% 19.82 20.29 30,187 Cocoa JUL 2110 0 0.0% 2,096 2,156 11,893 Cocoa SEP 2122 -4 -0.2% 2,108 2,169 7,441 Coffee JUL 165.4 -2.4 -1.4% 164.75 169.45 12,485 Coffee SEP 167.9 -2.35 -1.4% 167.10 171.75 6,176 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 103,581 106,065 92,905 ICE COCOA 24,140 19,789 20,383 ICE COFFEE 23,926 22,190 20,978 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July dropped 0.09 cent to close at 19.53 cents per lb. * Market modestly up in early trade after holiday break, the market being shut Monday for U.S. Memorial Day - brokers. * Failure to get past psychological 20-cents level prompted some speculators to sell it late. Producers also sold. * The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said sugar market players waiting for leads from the cash market and the macroeconomic front. * "We have to see what the blather is everywhere," he said. * Cash buying picked up ahead of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, set to run from July 20 to Aug. 18. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures closed down 2.4 cents at $1.6540 per lb, its lowest close since August 2010 for the spot position. * July extended its losses on heavy late-day selling after settlement, to reach a 21-month intraday low at $1.6475 per lb. * "We had a consistent seller throughout the day, all speculative." - New York trader. * The market was firm earlier but turned lower along with the commodity complex as the U.S. dollar rallied. * Commodity specialist Armajaro Asset Management (AAM) aims to join the top tier of European hedge fund firms by diversifying further into equities and doubling its portfolio of funds over the next seven years, ahead of a possible flotation. COCOA * July cocoa settled flat at $2,110 per tonne. * Market was firm earlier in the session on positive chart-based indicators, after making four notable higher lows since December 2011. * "You start to see some users of cocoa start to gear up for Halloween, Christmas. This is the time in which they're purchasing cocoa so you could see some nice discounted pricing here." - Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago. * Cocoa futures turned lower along with the commodity complex as the U.S. dollar rallied following Egan-Jones Ratings' cut to Spain's credit ratings. * Regular rains mixed with hot temperatures continued across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week, improving crop prospects, and heavier rains were expected in the weeks to come - farmers, analysts. * Cocoa processors and chocolate makers are stockpiling supplies of beans on fears the London market could face a temporary supply crunch if top producer Ivory Coast's overhaul of the sector delays exports later this year. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)