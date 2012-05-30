May 30 Arabica coffee futures closed at a 21-month low on Wednesday, and U.S. cocoa ended at a 4-1/2-month trough as investors sold their riskier assets and fled to safety in treasuries on concern about Spain's economy. Raw sugar finished down a shade after a choppy session. 2:06 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.48 -0.05 -0.3% 19.45 19.77 41,427 Sugar OCT 19.83 -0.09 -0.5% 19.81 20.11 26,967 Cocoa JUL 2070 -40 -1.9% 2,047 2,105 13,468 Cocoa SEP 2081 -41 -1.9% 2,059 2,109 9,506 Coffee JUL 164.4 -1 -0.6% 162.30 166.40 18,367 Coffee SEP 166.8 -1.1 -0.7% 164.75 168.70 12,238 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 89,503 102,796 92,753 ICE COCOA 27,975 19,079 20,392 ICE COFFEE 38,067 21,232 21,005 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July inched down 0.05 cent to settle at 19.48 cents per lb. * Market drifted in quiet business - brokers. * The key July raw sugar contract moved between 19.45 and 19.77 cents, an inside day because it is within Tuesday's 19.40 and 19.82 cents band. * Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA, said market fundamentals still bearish. * He estimated the surplus for the upcoming 2012/13 season around 3-5 million tonnes. * Open interest in the raw sugar market stood at 753,540 lots as of May 29, the highest since mid-March 2010, ICE Futures U.S. exchange data showed. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures finished down 1 cent at $1.6440 per lb, its lowest settlement since August 2010 for the spot position. * Market fell 1.9 percent to the session low at $1.6230, the lowest level for the spot contract since July 2010. * Arabica futures fell along with the commodity complex as the dollar climbed and investors sold their riskier assets - traders. * The premium of arabica over Liffe robusta futures fell to roughly 63.3 cents per lb, its lowest level since July 2009. * ICE certified arabica stocks fell by a slight 255 bags to 1,540,461 bags by May 29, with a heavy 40,790 bags pending grading - ICE data. * Vietnam could export 1.29 million tonnes, or 21.5 million bags, of coffee this year, its Agriculture Ministry said, slightly higher than its forecast of 1.25 million tonnes made earlier this month. COCOA * July cocoa contract fell $40, or 1.9 percent, to finish at $2,070 a tonne, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since Jan. 6. * Cocoa futures dropped on heavy pressure from the weak sterling - traders. * Improved weather in key growing region West Africa also added some market pressure - traders. * Market fell on broad-based selling - traders. * The International Cocoa Organization trimmed its forecast for the size of an anticipated global cocoa deficit in 2011/12 to 43,000 tonnes from a previous projection of 71,000 tonnes. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)