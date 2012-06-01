June 1 Arabica coffee futures fell on Friday,
closing at the lowest level in 22 months, while raw sugar slid
to close at a 21-month low, as broadbased selling hit
commodities on concerns about a global financial slump following
a weak U.S. jobs report.
U.S. cocoa futures closed at a five-month low.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.09 -0.33 -1.7% 18.95 19.50 57,707
Sugar OCT 19.46 -0.32 -1.6% 19.34 19.82 36,054
Cocoa JUL 2063 -20 -1.0% 2,026 2,086 12,979
Cocoa SEP 2067 -21 -1.0% 2,035 2,090 9,260
Coffee JUL 157.5 -3.15 -2.0% 156.50 161.25 14,015
Coffee SEP 159.85 -3.1 -1.9% 158.80 163.50 9,360
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 134,438 98,813 92,459
ICE COCOA 27,065 19,626 20,441
ICE COFFEE 29,327 20,629 21,005
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July dropped 0.33 cent, or 1.7
percent, to close at 19.09 cents per lb, the spot contract's
lowest settlement since August 2010.
* For the week, the raw sugar market fell 2.7 percent.
* Raw sugar futures weaker in line with other financial
markets due to the poor global economic outlook - brokers.
* Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research in
Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, said fears
over the euro zone debt crisis and long holiday weekend in the
United Kingdom pressured the softs complex, including sugar.
* Once the key July contract slipped under support at 19.75
and then 19.70 cents, automatic sell orders deflated the
contract to under 19 cents, dealers said.
* Any potential consumer interest is strictly on a
hand-to-mouth basis - brokers.
* Buyers taking advantage of dips, with Muslims picking up
cargoes ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan next month.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabica futures fell 3.15 cents, or 2 percent,
to settle at $1.5750 per lb, the lowest settlement since July
2010 for the spot position.
* For the week, the spot contract dropped 6.1 percent, its
biggest weekly fall since early March.
* Heavy investor selling across commodity and stock markets
pressured arabica futures, after a weak U.S. jobs report
increased fear of a global slump - traders.
* Brazilian agriculture consultancy Safras & Mercado
estimates the world's top coffee producer will harvest 54.9
million 60-kg bags of beans in the 2012/13 crop, which endured
overly dry weather through its development.
* Selling by Brazilian exporters and producers also weighed
on the market - traders.
COCOA
* July cocoa down $20 at $2,063 a tonne, the weakest
settlement for the spot contract since Jan. 6.
* July sank 2.7 percent earlier to $2,026.
* The spot contract finished the week down 2.2
percent, falling for the third straight week.
* Market fell along with the weak commodity complex, which
dropped broadly on heavy selling on macro economic concerns -
traders.
* Additional selling was triggered after the July contract
fell through technical support at $2,050 per tonne - traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)