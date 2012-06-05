June 5 Cocoa futures finished Tuesday at a
2-week high on fund buying while raw sugar firmed and arabica
coffee dropped against the backdrop of a holiday in England. A
weaker global economy haunted financial markets.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.06 0.16 0.9% 18.90 19.19 53,889
Sugar OCT 19.37 0.08 0.4% 19.29 19.54 44,863
Cocoa JUL 2163 69 3.3% 2,073 2,169 16,492
Cocoa SEP 2166 68 3.2% 2,077 2,170 14,558
Coffee JUL 156.2 -2.25 -1.4% 155.90 159.35 11,446
Coffee SEP 158.45 -2.35 -1.5% 158.10 161.50 7,872
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 131,499 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 35,777 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 23,512 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* July sugar gained 0.16 cent to finish at
19.06 cents per lb.
* On Monday, the contract ended at 18.90 cents, the spot
contract's lowest settlement since August 2010.
* "Sugar's finding a little bit of support at these low
levels," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity
research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.
* Buying by Muslim countries ahead of holy fasting month of
Ramadan next month was supportive for sweetener.
* The market was running into pressure from harvest in
Brazil and prospect of steady sugar exports from India.
* Players closely watching progress of annual monsoon in
India, the world's No. 2 producer of sugar.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabica futures dropped 2.25 cents, or 1.4
percent, to end at $1.562 per lb.
* Market consolidated above Monday's session low of $1.5465
which marked the cheapest price since mid-2010 - exchange data.
* Euro zone debt crisis kept arabicas on defensive.
* Open interest as of June 4 stood at 158,830 lots, the
highest since April 9, ICE exchange data showed.
COCOA
* July cocoa rose $69 or 3.3 percent to finish at
$2,163 per tonne.
* It was highest spot settlement since May 22 - Thomson
Reuters data.
* Market driven higher by investor buying - brokers.
* Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen
partly boosting market.
* "This could affect their production...tighten supplies a
little bit," said Smith.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)