June 6 Sugar futures finished more than 4
percent higher on Wednesday as heavy rain in Brazil spurred
supply worries, while cocoa hit two-week peaks after news of
better-than-expected new-crop forward sales out of Ivory Coast,
the world's largest producer.
3:56 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.9 0.84 4.4% 19.12 20.08 92,416
Sugar OCT 19.98 0.61 3.2% 19.40 20.13 59,518
Cocoa JUL 2203 40 1.9% 2,133 2,220 23,273
Cocoa SEP 2192 26 1.2% 2,131 2,203 20,714
Coffee JUL 155.9 -0.3 -0.2% 155.50 158.90 11,783
Coffee SEP 158 -0.45 -0.3% 157.60 160.90 9,790
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 203,247 97,156 91,906
ICE COCOA 52,088 21,197 20,435
ICE COFFEE 26,729 21,488 20,957
RAW SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures for July rose 0.84 cent to
19.9 cents a lb on volume of 92,416 lots, trading in a range of
19.12 to 20.08. October gained 0.61 cent to 19.98 cents a
lb.
* "There's no shortage of sugar per se, but there may be a
shortage of sugar to load onto ships waiting," a New York-based
broker said.
* Most brokers focused on the spread between the July and
October contracts, which dropped 74 percent from Tuesday to 8
cents per lb, indicating a scramble for immediately available
material.
* A weak relative strength index also appeared to encourage
buying.
ARABICA COFFEE
* Arabica coffee futures for July fell 0.30 cent to
$1.5590 a lb on volume of 11,783 lots, trading in a range of
$1.5550 to $1.5890. September dropped 0.45 cent to
$1.5800 a lb.
* Coffee and other softs prices received a boost as growing
hopes about Europe spurred buying across financial markets and
as the dollar weakened.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures for July rose $40 to $2,203 a tonne
on volume of 23,273 lots, trading in a range of $2,133 to
$2,220. September added $26 at $2,192 a tonne.
* Cocoa got a lift from news that Ivory Coast had sold more
of its 2012/2013 harvest than expected..
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)