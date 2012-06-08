June 8 Sugar futures resumed their
short-covering rally on Friday, after a brief pause due to
profit taking a day earlier, as concerns about the impact of
rains on harvesting and shipments from Brazil, the world's
largest producer mounted.
Tracking the broader weak commodities markets, cocoa and
coffee remained under pressure on weak demand and oversupply.
3:50 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.98 0.22 1.1% 19.60 20.04 66,311
Sugar OCT 19.94 0.19 1.0% 19.58 20.00 58,198
Cocoa JUL 2200 -26 -1.2% 2,173 2,235 16,565
Cocoa SEP 2185 -23 -1.0% 2,161 2,218 17,104
Coffee JUL 155.6 -1.05 -0.7% 154.60 157.70 12,279
Coffee SEP 157.4 -1 -0.6% 156.40 159.40 10,170
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 162,845 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 38,996 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 28,694 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures for July rose 0.98 percent
to settle at $19.98 a lb on lower volume of 66,311, trading in a
range of 19.60 to 20.04. October settled at 19.94 cents
up from 19.75.
* The sweetener rose by 4.5-percent on the week, breaking a
two-week losing streak.
* The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil jumped
to 67 from 51 a week earlier as crushing of the main 2012/13
center-south cane crop expands, Williams shipping agents said in
a report.
* In a tug of war between a supply squeeze in the short term
and a long-term oversupply, the former won. Traders warned
though there was little beyond the Brazil factor to support
prices.
* "My general impression is that, aside from concerns over
Brazil harvest delays, I can't see any reason why the market
should stage a significant recovery," said Stefan Uhlenbrock,
soft commodities analyst with Germany-based F.O. Licht.
* The U.S. Climate Prediction Center warned on Thursday
there is a 50 percent chance the feared El Nino weather pattern
which can trigger droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia and
floods in South America may strike later this year.
* New York July sugar will seek support at 19.46 cents per
lb, and rise from this level towards 20.43 cents, according to
technical analysis.
* Kingsman SA on Friday lifted its global sugar surplus
forecast by 63 percent to 9.3 million tonnes in the 2012/13 crop
year, saying high prices earlier in the year had spurred
planting.
ARABICA COFFEE
* Arabica coffee futures for July fell 0.67 percent
to $1.556 a lb on volume of 12,279 lots, trading in a range of
$1.546 to $1.577. September eased 0.63 percent to $1.574
a lb.
* Signals will be mixed for New York July coffee
until it gets out of a range of $1.5425-$1.5935 per lb,
according to technical analysis.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures for July settled 1.16 percent lower
at $2,200 a tonne on volume of 16,565 lots, trading in a range
of $2,173 to $2,235. September inched 1.04 percent lower
to $2,185 a tonne.
* The market turned lower on profit taking ending a four-day
winning streak after prices hit two-week highs a day earlier.
Those gains went a little way to recovering from five-month lows
a week ago.
* "Chocolate demand is OK, but the sentiment around the
economic environment is not supportive," said a European trader.
"A lot of chocolate is consumed in Europe, and economically
Europe is not doing well."
* Cocoa could drop to $2,164 per tonne after it
failed to break resistance at $2,227, according to technical
analysis.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)