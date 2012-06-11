June 11 Raw sugar futures climbed Monday on speculative short-covering while arabica coffee was hit by late investor sales as the softs complex pondered the impact of Spain's bank bailout and the upcoming election in Greece this weekend. Cocoa finished slightly lower. 2:09 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.47 0.49 2.5% 20.00 20.51 71,263 Sugar OCT 20.15 0.21 1.1% 19.97 20.27 65,376 Cocoa JUL 2197 -3 -0.1% 2,179 2,247 10,137 Cocoa SEP 2178 -7 -0.3% 2,166 2,230 13,317 Coffee JUL 155.1 -0.5 -0.3% 153.70 157.90 17,650 Coffee SEP 156.7 -0.7 -0.4% 155.20 159.60 16,516 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 166,925 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 28,348 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 41,188 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * July sugar gained 0.49 cent to finish at 20.47 cents per lb. * "A lot of markets are oscillating," said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. * Market boosted by speculative buying sparked by news of Spanish bank bailout. * But most investors nervous about upcoming Greek elections on Sunday and whether euro zone debt crisis will worsen. * Players watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the world's No. 2 producer of sugar. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures dropped 0.70 cent to end at $1.567 per lb. * Market slips late as worries over euro zone debt crisis keeps most players defensive and parked on the sidelines - traders. * "No one wants to place bets on this market given the macro environment," a dealer said. * Open interest as of June 8 stood at 156,413 lots, the lowest for the market since May 31, ICE exchange data showed. * Large coffee crop in top producer Brazil keeps tone of bean values negative. COCOA * July cocoa slipped $3 to finish at $2,197 per tonne. * Market moved between $2,192 and $2,247. * Smith believes resistance in cocoa around $2,250. * He pegged support near $2,100 per tonne. * Market driven higher by investor buying - brokers. * Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen partly supportive for the market. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)