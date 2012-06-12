June 12 Arabica coffee futures slipped Tuesday to their lowest level in two years, raw sugar declined and cocoa futures charged higher as players fretted over the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the softs complex. 2:03 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.36 -0.11 -0.5% 20.14 20.62 56,545 Sugar OCT 19.98 -0.17 -0.8% 19.75 20.18 49,639 Cocoa JUL 2249 52 2.4% 2,185 2,282 12,645 Cocoa SEP 2231 53 2.4% 2,170 2,255 19,603 Coffee JUL 154.2 -0.9 -0.6% 153.30 155.50 19,592 Coffee SEP 155.35 -1.35 -0.9% 154.80 156.70 20,668 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 129,080 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 42,066 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 48,392 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * July sugar fell 0.11 cent to conclude at 20.36 cents per lb. * "Sugar continues to wobble," said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. * Market players continued to fret over euro zone debt crisis and its impact on commodity prices. * Most investors nervous about upcoming Greek elections on Sunday and whether euro zone debt crisis will worsen. * Players watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the world's No. 2 producer of sugar. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures dropped 1.35 cents to conclude at $1.5535 per lb. * Session low of $1.548 lowest for second position since mid-June 2010 - Thomson Reuters data. * Market slips on speculative sales as fears regarding euro zone debt crisis keeps most players sidelined - traders. * Open interest as of June 11 stood at 153,344 lots, the lowest for the market since May 30, ICE exchange data showed. * Coffee pressured by large crop in leading producer Brazil and increased availability of beans from Indonesia. COCOA * July cocoa increased $53 or by 2.43 percent to finish at $2,231 per tonne. * Market moved between $2,170 and $2,255. * Brokers feel resistance in September cocoa around $2,310. * Open interest at 176,249 lots as of June 11, down for the 4th straight session -- ICE Futures U.S. exchange data. * Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen nudging market higher. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)