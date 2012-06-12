June 12 Arabica coffee futures slipped Tuesday
to their lowest level in two years, raw sugar declined and cocoa
futures charged higher as players fretted over the impact of the
euro zone debt crisis on the softs complex.
2:03 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.36 -0.11 -0.5% 20.14 20.62 56,545
Sugar OCT 19.98 -0.17 -0.8% 19.75 20.18 49,639
Cocoa JUL 2249 52 2.4% 2,185 2,282 12,645
Cocoa SEP 2231 53 2.4% 2,170 2,255 19,603
Coffee JUL 154.2 -0.9 -0.6% 153.30 155.50 19,592
Coffee SEP 155.35 -1.35 -0.9% 154.80 156.70 20,668
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 129,080 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 42,066 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 48,392 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* July sugar fell 0.11 cent to conclude at
20.36 cents per lb.
* "Sugar continues to wobble," said Sterling Smith, vice
president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional
Client Group in Chicago.
* Market players continued to fret over euro zone debt
crisis and its impact on commodity prices.
* Most investors nervous about upcoming Greek elections on
Sunday and whether euro zone debt crisis will worsen.
* Players watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the
world's No. 2 producer of sugar.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures dropped 1.35 cents to
conclude at $1.5535 per lb.
* Session low of $1.548 lowest for second position since
mid-June 2010 - Thomson Reuters data.
* Market slips on speculative sales as fears regarding euro
zone debt crisis keeps most players sidelined - traders.
* Open interest as of June 11 stood at 153,344 lots, the
lowest for the market since May 30, ICE exchange data showed.
* Coffee pressured by large crop in leading producer Brazil
and increased availability of beans from Indonesia.
COCOA
* July cocoa increased $53 or by 2.43 percent to
finish at $2,231 per tonne.
* Market moved between $2,170 and $2,255.
* Brokers feel resistance in September cocoa around $2,310.
* Open interest at 176,249 lots as of June 11, down for the
4th straight session -- ICE Futures U.S. exchange data.
* Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen
nudging market higher.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)