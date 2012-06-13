June 13 Arabica coffee futures closed at their
lowest level in two years on Wednesday after a choppy session,
weighed down by uncertainty ahead of the Greek election this
coming weekend.
Raw sugar futures also closed lower while U.S. cocoa changed
direction and ended firmer on near-term supply concerns.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.92 -0.44 -2.2% 19.81 20.26 60,672
Sugar OCT 19.68 -0.3 -1.5% 19.42 19.86 58,976
Cocoa JUL 2257 8 0.4% 2,232 2,279 6,470
Cocoa SEP 2259 28 1.3% 2,217 2,266 13,038
Coffee JUL 152.5 -1.7 -1.1% 151.85 155.15 15,604
Coffee SEP 154.2 -1.15 -0.7% 153.70 156.40 17,670
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 156,744 108,002 92,961
ICE COCOA 28,190 25,084 20,768
ICE COFFEE 38,377 23,793 21,196
RAW SUGAR
* July sugar finished down 0.44 cent, or 2.2
percent, at 19.92 cents a lb.
* Market weighed down by expectations for large Brazilian
crop - traders.
* "We've got a decent crop production number, and that I'm
sure is pressuring it." - Sterling Smith, an analyst for
Citibank in Chicago.
* Wet weather slowed the harvest and exports in top grower
Brazil, lifting the spot contract's premium over the second
position to a six-week high of 0.38 cent on Tuesday.
* The premium narrowed to close at 0.24 cent Wednesday.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures closed down 1.15 cents,
or 0.7 percent, at $1.5420 per lb, the lowest settlement for the
second position since mid-June 2010.
* September plumbed a session low of $1.5370.
* Coffee traded on both sides of unchanged in choppy
dealings.
* Pressure and uncertainty as the eurozone debt crisis
remained in focus ahead of the Greek election this weekend -
traders.
* Volume was heavy for the second straight session, with
roughly 38,377 lots trading - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* Total volume on Tuesday reached 53,607 lots, the highest
since April 13 - ICE data.
COCOA
* July cocoa rose $28, or 1.3 percent, to settle at
$2,259 a tonne.
* Prices remained rangebound.
* September contract appeared to be headed toward the
100-day moving average at $2,292 per tonne.
* Futures buoyed by recent violence in top grower Ivory
Coast and mid-crop supply worries in West Africa - traders.
* Tuesday's intraday rise above the 60-day moving average at
$2,243 provided technical support - traders.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)