June 14 Arabica coffee futures finished at a
two-year low on Thursday attracting chart-based and investor
sellers after hitting consecutive lows this week while a lack of
buying interest allowed the market to fall.
Raw sugar closed mixed as dealers rolled positions out of
the spot contract while U.S. cocoa ended up a shade in choppy
dealings.
Most of the softs markets failed to garner strength from the
broader commodity complex as the euro rose against the dollar
and U.S. stocks gained, on rising hopes that the Greek elections
this weekend will not put Greece on a path to exit the euro.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 19.97 0.05 0.3% 19.81 20.23 42,957
Sugar OCT 19.51 -0.17 -0.9% 19.50 19.77 52,054
Cocoa JUL 2225 -32 -1.4% 2,194 2,251 6,006
Cocoa SEP 2263 4 0.2% 2,212 2,269 14,951
Coffee JUL 149.2 -3.3 -2.2% 148.85 152.30 8,874
Coffee SEP 151.05 -3.15 -2.0% 150.70 154.05 14,842
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 125,171 109,244 92,957
ICE COCOA 26,814 25,397 20,879
ICE COFFEE 32,499 24,953 21,284
RAW SUGAR
* July sugar inched up 0.05 cent to close at
19.97 cents a lb, while the most-active October contract
closed down 0.17 cent at 19.51 cents per lb.
* Market's main feature were rollovers as players moved
positions out of the spot July contract.
* The spot contract is due to expire on June 29.
* Traders said overall tone of sugar weak given the slow
pace of cash demand.
* The sugar market was extremely wary ahead of the Greek
elections on Sunday and whether it may trigger another round of
euro zone sell-offs in the commodity complex.
* Jack Scoville, analyst for the Price Group, said most of
the trade avoiding risks.
* "If we don't have to do anything, we don't do it," he
said.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures fell 3.15 cents, or 2
percent, to settle at $1.5105 per lb, the lowest settlement for
the second position since mid-June 2010.
* September hit a session low at $1.5075 per lb.
* Market fell on selling based on the chart's technically
weak indicators, as it continues to chart fresh lows and has
fallen below long-term, medium-term and short-term moving
averages - traders.
* "A long term bear trend here has got the market. The
market tries to rebound almost every day. Today is just a little
bit of follow-through of yesterday's lower lows." - Drew
Geraghty, commodity broker with ICAP North America in New
Jersey.
* Total open interest fell by 2,506 lots to 149,222 lots on
June 13, the lowest since May 21 - ICE data.
* Sales of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's
K-Cup coffee pods experienced a "noticeable slowdown" at U.S.
offices in May, a research report said on Thursday, and shares
of the company fell more than 4 percent.
COCOA
* July cocoa inched up $4 to settle at $2,263 a
tonne.
* July contract appeared on track to touch the 100-day
moving average at $2,291.
* Market lifted by follow-through short-covering - traders.
* Cocoa futures came off their highs as the short-covering
dried up - traders.
* Total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S. licensed
warehouses reached 5,030,210 bags on June 13, up 427 bags from
the previous day
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)