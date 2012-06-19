June 19 Arabica coffee futures soared in heavy volume to close up 4.8 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump in eight months, as commodity-wide fund buying prompted investors to cover short positions in arabica, and as the U.S. dollar fell. Raw sugar also surged, closing up 3.4 percent at the highest settlement in nearly two months, while U.S. cocoa moved up in an inside session. The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting to set policies with investors, with analysts expecting further stimulus, pressuring the dollar. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.57 0.71 3.4% 20.63 21.60 32,838 Sugar OCT 20.79 0.8 4.0% 19.82 20.82 69,032 Cocoa JUL 2230 56 2.6% 2,180 2,235 100 Cocoa SEP 2235 46 2.1% 2,182 2,245 9,237 Coffee JUL 156.6 7.05 4.7% 148.55 156.70 7,543 Coffee SEP 158.8 7.3 4.8% 150.50 159.00 24,226 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 144,994 117,711 93,368 ICE COCOA 15,889 26,217 21,059 ICE COFFEE 43,191 26,322 21,331 RAW SUGAR * Spot July raw sugar futures jumped 0.71 cent, or 3.4 percent, to close at 21.57 cents a lb, its highest settlement since April 25. * Most-active October soared 0.80 cent, or 4 percent, at 20.79 cents per lb. * Market jumps on investor buying caused mainly by weak dollar -brokers. * "It's dollar (inspired)," Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group, said on sugar's advance. * Wet weather disrupting harvest in top producer/exporter Brazil. * Market also seeing unwinding of positions in spot July before it goes off the board end of next week. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures vaulted 7.30 cent, or 4.8 percent, to end at $1.5880 per lb. * The move sharply lifted the arabica premium over LIFFE robusta by more than 10 percent to roughly 63 cents/lb, from about 57 cents/lb the previous session. * The market surged in heavy volume on short-covering by funds - traders. * Speculators are holding their biggest net short position in arabica futures and options since the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission first made the data available in 2006, as of the week ending June 12. * The weak U.S. dollar against a basket of six major currencies, also helped support the market - traders. * Initial strength came from broadbased buying on the commodity complex as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy setting meeting to discuss whether it will unveil more stimulus - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 5,990 bags to 1,579,138 bags on June 18, with a heavy 51,073 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * September cocoa futures jumped $46, or 2.1 percent, to finish at $2,235 per tonne. * September traded within a range of $2,182-$2,245, within Monday's wider range of $2,175-$2,266. * Market rallied in light volume, on short-covering by funds and support from the firm sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders. * There were delivery notices for 36 lots on June 18, first notice day for the July futures contract, with BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage stopping 33 lots and Newedge USA stopping 3 lots - ICE data. * A total of 277 delivery notices have been issued this month for the July contract - ICE. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)