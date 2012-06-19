June 19 Arabica coffee futures soared in heavy
volume to close up 4.8 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day
jump in eight months, as commodity-wide fund buying prompted
investors to cover short positions in arabica, and as the U.S.
dollar fell.
Raw sugar also surged, closing up 3.4 percent at the highest
settlement in nearly two months, while U.S. cocoa moved up in an
inside session.
The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting to set
policies with investors, with analysts expecting further
stimulus, pressuring the dollar.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 21.57 0.71 3.4% 20.63 21.60 32,838
Sugar OCT 20.79 0.8 4.0% 19.82 20.82 69,032
Cocoa JUL 2230 56 2.6% 2,180 2,235 100
Cocoa SEP 2235 46 2.1% 2,182 2,245 9,237
Coffee JUL 156.6 7.05 4.7% 148.55 156.70 7,543
Coffee SEP 158.8 7.3 4.8% 150.50 159.00 24,226
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 144,994 117,711 93,368
ICE COCOA 15,889 26,217 21,059
ICE COFFEE 43,191 26,322 21,331
RAW SUGAR
* Spot July raw sugar futures jumped 0.71 cent, or
3.4 percent, to close at 21.57 cents a lb, its highest
settlement since April 25.
* Most-active October soared 0.80 cent, or 4 percent,
at 20.79 cents per lb.
* Market jumps on investor buying caused mainly by weak
dollar -brokers.
* "It's dollar (inspired)," Sterling Smith, vice-president
of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group,
said on sugar's advance.
* Wet weather disrupting harvest in top producer/exporter
Brazil.
* Market also seeing unwinding of positions in spot July
before it goes off the board end of next week.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures vaulted 7.30 cent, or 4.8
percent, to end at $1.5880 per lb.
* The move sharply lifted the arabica premium over LIFFE
robusta by more than 10 percent to roughly 63 cents/lb, from
about 57 cents/lb the previous session.
* The market surged in heavy volume on short-covering by
funds - traders.
* Speculators are holding their biggest net short position
in arabica futures and options since the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission first made the data available in 2006, as of
the week ending June 12.
* The weak U.S. dollar against a basket of six major
currencies, also helped support the market - traders.
* Initial strength came from broadbased buying on the
commodity complex as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day
policy setting meeting to discuss whether it will unveil more
stimulus - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 5,990 bags to
1,579,138 bags on June 18, with a heavy 51,073 bags pending
grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* September cocoa futures jumped $46, or 2.1 percent,
to finish at $2,235 per tonne.
* September traded within a range of $2,182-$2,245, within
Monday's wider range of $2,175-$2,266.
* Market rallied in light volume, on short-covering by funds
and support from the firm sterling against the U.S.
dollar - traders.
* There were delivery notices for 36 lots on June 18, first
notice day for the July futures contract, with BNP
Paribas Prime Brokerage stopping 33 lots and Newedge USA
stopping 3 lots - ICE data.
* A total of 277 delivery notices have been issued this
month for the July contract - ICE.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)