May 11 Raw sugar settled weaker Friday,
finishing the week lower for the seventh straight time. Arabica
coffee likewise closed down, with its premium over robusta beans
shrinking to its narrowest since June 2010.
U.S. cocoa settled lower on a weaker sterling. Volumes were
light across the board.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.22 -0.23 -1.1% 20.19 20.58 35,188
Sugar OCT 20.62 -0.21 -1.0% 20.58 20.92 17,541
Cocoa MAY 2372 -18 -0.8% 2,272 2,274 14
Cocoa JUL 2319 -19 -0.8% 2,291 2,330 6,502
Coffee MAY 176.55 -1.95 -1.1% 179.00 179.25 8
Coffee JUL 177.15 -1.5 -0.8% 175.60 179.15 8,077
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 70,802 119,018 92,969
ICE COCOA 12,675 26,402 20,205
ICE COFFEE 12,917 27,309 20,732
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July eased 0.23 cent to close at
20.22 cents per lb.
* For the five sessions, the market lost 2.8 percent,
marking the seventh straight down week.
* Cash interest lifted prices off session lows - brokers.
* "There's some buying down there," said Jack Scoville of
The Price Group, referring to consumer interest near 20 cents,
basis July.
* Sugar still struggling from large supplies of sugar
flowing out of Brazil's center-south crop.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures dropped 1.50 cents, or 0.8
percent, to settle at $1.7715 per lb.
* July contract finished the week up 1.5 percent.
* Market consolidated after falling to a 19-month low
earlier this week - traders.
* "Coffee has had a couple percentage point rallies over the
last couple days so this just a very minor pullback, it's
probably a little bit of profit taking coming in." - Spencer
Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine
Investment in Chicago.
* LIFFE robusta futures rallied to the highest level in
nearly eight months, bringing the arabica premium over robusta
to around 80 cents per lb, the lowest level since June 2010.
* Brazil's 2012/13 coffee harvest now starting will reach
55.3 million 60-kg bags, giant German coffee trader Neumann
Kaffee Gruppe (NKG) said in a report seen by Reuters.
COCOA
* July cocoa settled down $19 at $2,319 per tonne.
* On the week, July closed up 1.3 percent.
* July found strong support at the 100-day moving average
$2,291, the session low.
* Market pressured by the weak sterling and lower commodity
complex - traders.
* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast's south and southwestern
regions expect a drop in output this year due to a lack of
maintenance on plantations and poor weather, though quality is
improving as the mid-crop harvest gains momentum.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)