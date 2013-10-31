NEW YORK Nov 17 Cocoa futures slid to a fresh 2-1/2 year low Thursday as the harvest in the main growing area of West Africa picked up.

Raw sugar fell to a five-month low and coffee was down as well, with the prolonged euro debt crisis keeping the softs complex on the defensive due to fears a recession will undermine demand.

2:24 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.04 -0.48 -2.0% 24.00 24.51 46,909 Cocoa MAR 2505 -31 -1.2% 2,490 2,540 12,781 Coffee MAR 236.1 -2.95 -1.2% 235.25 239.80 12,036

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 72,631 54,759 95,317 ICE COCOA 15,978 23,572 18,083 ICE COFFEE 21,709 21,473 19,262

RAW SUGAR

* Key March raw sugar futures declined 0.48 cent or nearly 2 percent to settle at 24.04 cents per lb.

* Sugar hits lowest level since early June when contract fell to session low at 24 cents.

* Market tumbled despite news of cash buying by Malaysia and Tunisia.

* "You have a classic reaction of the market being supported by the rumor and selling off on the fact," a dealer said.

* Market players now waiting to see if Chinese interest slows and size of likely Indian sugar exports.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee futures dropped 2.95 cents or by 1.2 percent to close at $2.361 per lb.

* Market sees further pressure from profit-taking after strong surge last week - dealers.

* Poor macro environment also keeping market on the defensive - brokers.

* Brazil coffee areas seen staying dry with only a few showers. Rain increasing in central and southern Vietnam which could delay the harvest. -- forecaster Telvent DTN.

COCOA

* Key March cocoa fell $31 to end at $2,505 per tonne.

* Market hits fresh 2-1/2 year intra-day low at new contract low of $2,490 a tonne.

* Bean values pressured by large supplies coming out of top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* Atlantic Capital Advisors analyst Nick Gentile said harvest is now "in full swing."

* Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast's port of San Pedro reached 129,222 tonnes by Nov. 13 since the start of the season in October, up almost 5 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Coffee and Cocoa Bourse (BCC).

(Reporting by Rene Pastor)