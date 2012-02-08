Feb 8 Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures closed lower on Wednesday, as position rolling dominated the session and short-covering continued to narrow the March/May spreads. Raw sugar inched higher. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.48 0.08 0.3% 24.25 24.77 50,133 Sugar MAY 23.64 0.06 0.3% 23.44 23.87 41,261 Cocoa MAR 2263 -10 -0.4% 2,243 2,304 15,920 Cocoa MAY 2278 -13 -0.6% 2,261 2,316 14,526 Coffee MAR 220.05 -0.9 -0.4% 219.15 222.30 14,206 Coffee MAY 222.6 -1.05 -0.5% 221.70 225.00 11,004 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 121,840 84,823 89,112 ICE COCOA 36,253 18,538 18,274 ICE COFFEE 30,979 17,153 19,301 SUGAR * Key March raw sugar futures closed up 0.08 cent at 24.48 cents a lb. * Market edges higher on investor buying - brokers. * March contract still hemmed in under bullish target of 25 cents. * News that China will buy 1 million tonnes of white sugar for state reserves seen bullish for the market. * Nick Gentile, chief of trading at commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors, said sugar may have enough momentum to push higher in coming days. COFFEE * Key March arabica coffee fell 0.90 cent to close at $2.2005 per lb. * March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.55 cents per lb, from 2.7 cents on Monday. * Spread narrowed on short-covering, as speculators are currently holding a net short position - traders. * Position rolling out of March ahead of its first notice day Feb. 21 and into May continued to be the main feature - traders. * Open interest in arabica futures rose 1,776 lots to 136,418 lots on Feb. 7, the highest since Feb. 9, 2011 - ICE data. * Total volume Feb. 7 soared to 42,389 lots, the highest since August 2011 - ICE data. COCOA * Key May cocoa dropped $13 to settle at $2,278 per tonne. * Heavy March/May spreading remained the session's main feature ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15 - traders. * March/May spread narrowed on speculator short-covering, closing at $15 per tonne versus $18 on Tuesday. * Market was choppy, finding support around the 40-day moving average at $2,251 per tonne - traders. * Leading export companies and authorities in Ivory Coast have moved closer to solving a dispute threatening to derail the top cocoa grower's planned reform of the sector - officials from both sides said after talks that ended late on Tuesday. * Total volume on Tuesday reached 47,423 lots, the highest since Nov. 9 - ICE data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)