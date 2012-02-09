Feb 9 U.S. cocoa futures closed lower on Thursday, falling through resistance at the 40-day moving average and on heavy position rolling out of the March contract that narrowed the March/May spread. Arabica coffee changed direction late in the day and closed lower after failing to breach the highs of the previous two sessions. Raw sugar futures settled higher, following the commodity complex higher with some support from the weak U.S. dollar. All three markets saw heavy volume. 2:19 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.53 -0.04 -0.2% 24.38 24.89 50,126 Sugar MAY 23.71 -0.03 -0.1% 23.57 24.07 47,315 Cocoa MAR 2236 -48 -2.1% 2,186 2,265 17,757 Cocoa MAY 2244 -34 -1.5% 2,203 2,277 18,359 Coffee MAR 216 -4.9 -2.2% 214.75 222.15 16,732 Coffee MAY 218.25 -4.35 -2.0% 217.05 224.60 10,946 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 136,568 84,845 89,115 ICE COCOA 41,177 18,549 18,275 ICE COFFEE 31,772 17,156 19,301 SUGAR * Key March raw sugar futures settled 0.05 cent higher at 24.53 cents a lb. * Weaker dollar gave market a boost, in line with other commodities - brokers. * "It's mostly dollar-related," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. * Expectations of long-term buying by China to restock its state reserves supportive for sweetener. * But key March raw sugar contract again capped before topside target of 25 cents. COFFEE * Key March arabica coffee changed direction and closed down 4.05 cents, or 1.8 percent, to finish at $2.16 per lb. * Market turned lower when it failed to reach the session highs from the previous two sessions, attracting investor selling - traders. * March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.25 cents per lb, from 2.55 cents on Wednesday. * Position rolling out of March ahead of its first notice day Feb. 21 and into May continued to be the main feature - traders. * Open interest in arabica futures dropped by 2,503 contracts to 133,915 contracts on Feb. 8, down from the previous day's one-year high at 136,418 contracts - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 6,646 bags to 1,546,639 bagson Feb.8, with a heavy 55,723 bags pending grading - ICE data. * Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins parent Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong U.S. results, but its shares fell 2.3 percent after it issued a seemingly conservative full-year profit forecast. COCOA * May cocoa closed down $34, or 1.5 percent, at $2,244 per tonne. * Heavy March/May spreading continued ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15 - traders. * March/May spread narrowed to close at $8 per tonne versus $15 on Wednesday. * Market ignored the strong sterling against the U.S. dollar and turned lower, falling below the 40-day moving average for the first time in a month - traders. * Sell-stops were triggered after May dropped below the support of the 40-day moving average at $2,252 per tonne, basis May - traders. * Cocoa stored in ICE certified warehouses jumped to 4,220,989 bags on Dec. 8, up a heavy 195,431 bags from the day before - ICE data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)