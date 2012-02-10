Feb 10 U.S. cocoa futures closed down nearly 4 percent on Friday, on follow-through weakness after tumbling below the 40-day moving average. March/May spreading remained heavy. Arabica coffee also closed lower after a choppy session that lacked firm direction, while raw sugar inched upward All three markets continued to experience heavy volume. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.67 0.14 0.6% 24.17 24.73 42,284 Sugar MAY 23.8 0.09 0.4% 23.37 23.85 37,144 Cocoa MAR 2156 -80 -3.6% 2,140 2,226 12,132 Cocoa MAY 2161 -83 -3.7% 2,144 2,234 16,365 Coffee MAR 215.3 -0.7 -0.3% 214.45 218.00 17,163 Coffee MAY 217.4 -0.85 -0.4% 216.60 220.25 12,989 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 107,314 92,041 88,404 ICE COCOA 35,398 20,606 18,365 ICE COFFEE 35,010 19,016 19,309 SUGAR * Key March raw sugar futures finished up 0.14 cent at 24.67 cents a lb. * On the week, the market is up 3 percent. * Market crawls higher on buying by small investors - brokers. * Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said attempts by the market to advance were capped by fact that there is "lots of sugar available" in the market. * He said inability of March contract to get past and close over 25 cents a lb may lead to a pullback toward 23 cents. COFFEE * Key March arabica coffee closed down 0.70 cent at $2.1530 per lb. * March finished the week down 0.3 percent. * March/May position rolling continued to dominate the choppy session- traders. * March/May spread narrowed to close at 2.10 cents per lb, from 2.25 cents on Thursday. * First notice day for March is Feb. 21. * Colombia's coffee production in January fell 41 percent from a year earlier to 535,000 60-kg bags due to the continued effects of heavy rains on the crop, the country's coffee federation said on Thursday. * La Nina, a sea surface phenomenon usually linked to heavy rains and flooding in Asia-Pacific and South America and drought in Africa, seems to have reached its peak and is expected to fade between March and May - World Meteorological Organization. COCOA * May cocoa dropped $83, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $2,161 per tonne. * Benchmark May contract finished the week down 3.6 percent. * Heavy March/May spreading continued ahead of the March contract's first notice day Feb. 15 - traders. * March/May spread narrowed to close at $5 per tonne versus $8 on Thursday. * Market fell along with the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar and the lower commodity complex - traders. * Market extended its losses on chart-based selling after May dropped through the 40-day moving average Thursday - traders. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)