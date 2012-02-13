Feb 13 Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower Monday, paring losses after triggering sell-stops and hitting a two-month low. U.S. cocoa finished higher, along with the commodity complex and finding support from the strong sterling. Raw sugar ended down a shade after being slightly higher for most of the session. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.64 -0.03 -0.1% 24.45 24.84 43,839 Sugar MAY 23.79 -0.01 0.0% 23.64 23.93 41,286 Cocoa MAR 2199 43 2.0% 2,148 2,238 10,735 Cocoa MAY 2192 31 1.4% 2,150 2,224 17,310 Coffee MAR 212.3 -3 -1.4% 210.00 217.60 21,428 Coffee MAY 214.6 -2.8 -1.3% 212.70 219.60 20,269 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 110,414 99,869 101,930 ICE COCOA 32,822 14,670 17,358 ICE COFFEE 51,420 17,058 19,362 SUGAR * Key March raw sugar futures changed direction and closed down 0.03 cent at 24.64 cents a lb. * March/May spreading was active, with the premium remaining strong at 0.85 cent. * Market was choppy, finding some spillover strength from the firm commodity complex - traders. * Sugar futures remained rangebound, with strong resistance at 25 cents per lb, basis March. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee settled down 2.80 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $2.1460 per lb. * May hit a session low at $2.1270 per lb, the lowest intraday level for the second position since Dec. 19. * March/May position rolling continued to boost volume significantly ahead of first notice day for the March contract on Feb. 21 - traders. * March/May spread widened for the first time in two weeks, closing at 2.30 cents per lb, from 2.10 cents on Friday. * Market fell as buying interest dried up and the move lower triggered sell-stops, a move seen as bearish in the face of a strong commodity complex and rallying Liffe robusta market - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 3,357 bags to 1,551,625 bags, with a heavy 48,196 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa closed up $31, or 1.4 percent, a $2,192 a tonne. * Heavy March/May spreading continued ahead of the March contract's first notice day Wednesday - traders. * March moved to a $7 premium to May, marking the firest time the market has been inverted since July 2010. * Market climbed along with the firm sterling against the U.S. dollar and the higher commodity complex - traders. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast as of Feb 12 were down nearly four percent at around 917,000 tonnes versus 955,030 tonnes for the same period a year earlier - exporters estimates. * Irregular rainfall punctuated by hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's principal cocoa-growing regions left farmers uncertain over the development of their crops ahead of the April-September mid-crop harvest - farmers. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)