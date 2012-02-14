Feb 14 Arabica coffee futures on ICE tumbled to close down nearly 4 percent at a 14-month low Tuesday, falling on origin selling, long liquidation and sell-stops. U.S. cocoa changed direction and soared, extending its intraday gains to rise 5.9 percent after closing up 3.6 percent as producers sat on the sidelines and investor short-covering spurred the market higher. Raw sugar finished weak. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.25 -0.39 -1.6% 24.07 24.55 36,521 Sugar MAY 23.38 -0.41 -1.7% 23.17 23.72 36,815 Cocoa MAR 2270 71 3.2% 2,180 2,330 4,982 Cocoa MAY 2270 78 3.6% 2,165 2,322 18,147 Coffee MAR 204.2 -8.1 -3.8% 203.25 213.30 11,798 Coffee MAY 206.15 -8.45 -3.9% 205.30 215.75 19,787 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 96,344 99,869 101,930 ICE COCOA 30,563 14,670 17,358 ICE COFFEE 39,499 17,058 19,362 SUGAR * Key March raw sugar futures dropped 0.39 cent, or 1.6 percent, to close at 24.25 cents a lb. * March/May spreading was active, with the premium rising to 0.87 cent, from 0.85 cent on Monday. * Market felt pressure from risk-averse selling - traders. * March contract remained rangebound, with strong resistance at 25 cents per lb and support at 24 cents - traders. * Brazil's center south cane crushing and sugar output was minimal in the last fortnight with only a handful of mills still crushing the mostly finished 2011/12 harvest - cane industry association Unica. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee sank 8.45 cents, or 3.9 percent, to finish at $2.0615 per lb, the weakest settlement for the second position since December 2010. * May sank 4.3 percent to an intraday low at $2.0530 per lb, as the market continued to tumble after settling. * March/May position rolling continued to boost volume significantly ahead of first notice day for the March contract on Feb. 21 - traders. * March/May spread narrowed to close at 1.95 cents per lb, from 2.30 cents per lb on Monday. * Market felt pressure from risk aversion earlier in the session, but heavy origin selling, and fund and commercial long liquidation pushed prices lower, triggering heavy sell-stops - traders. * May tumbled below $2.10 per lb, a key psychological level - ICE data. * Sharp move lower is viewed as extremely bearish, particularly as arabica futures failed to attract any spillover support from Liffe's robusta market, which climbed and extended its recently inverted structure - traders COCOA * May cocoa settled up $78, or 3.6 percent, at $2,270 a tonne. * Light March/May spreading ahead of the March contract's first notice day Wednesday - traders. * March closed even with May, narrowing from a $7 premium on Monday, when the market inverted for the first time since July 2011. * May soared 5.9 percent to a high of $2,322 per tonne, on heavy investor short-covering after the market settled - traders. * "The commitment of traders report showed new shorts last week and today they ran for the hills." - U.S. cocoa dealer. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)