Feb 15 U.S. cocoa futures soared to close up above 5 percent on Wednesday, on concerns that West African arrivals were slowing earlier than usual, while arabica coffee extended its losses and closed at the lowest level since November 2010. Raw sugar closed higher in choppy and rangebound dealings. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.49 0.24 1.0% 24.10 24.56 32,165 Sugar MAY 23.57 0.19 0.8% 23.17 23.63 31,527 Cocoa MAR 2392 122 5.4% 2,287 2,410 277 Cocoa MAY 2391 121 5.3% 2,276 2,410 18,562 Coffee MAR 200.4 -3.8 -1.9% 198.30 205.90 7,999 Coffee MAY 202.55 -3.6 -1.8% 200.40 208.00 21,067 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 89,596 99,869 101,930 ICE COCOA 29,850 14,670 17,358 ICE COFFEE 39,137 17,058 19,362 * Key March raw sugar futures rose 0.24 cent, or 1 percent, to end at 24.49 cents a lb. * March/May spreading continued, with the premium rising to 0.92 cent, from 0.87 cent on Tuesday. * Market was choppy as it continued to lack firm direction - traders. * March contract remained rangebound, with strong resistance at 25 cents per lb and support at 24 cents - traders. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee dropped 3.60 cents, or 1.8 percent, to close at $2.0255 per lb, the weakest settlement for the second position since November 2010. * May closed lower for the sixth straight day. * May fell 2.8 percent to a session low at $2.0040 per lb. * March/May position rolling continued to help lift volume ahead of first notice day for the March contract on Feb. 21 - traders. * March/May spread widened to close at 2.15 cents per lb, from 1.95 cents per lb on Tuesday. * Heavy long liquidation and short selling by funds and investors on weak chart-based indicators pushed the market sharply lower - traders. * Roaster buying prevented deeper losses - traders. * Second-position found support at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level around $2.0035 per lb. Graphic: link.reuters.com/tyj66s * Total open interest inched down 171 lots to 130,330 lots on Feb. 14, when the market tumbled and total volume reached a heavy 46,291 lots - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa surged $121, or 5.3 percent, to end at $2,391 a tonne. * It is first notice day for the March contract. * March closed at a $1 premium to May, inverting after being even on Tuesday. * "Everybody's talking about lack of offers coming out of West Africa right now." - Jack Scoville, vice-president at The Price Group in Chicago. * Market climbed for the third straight day, approaching the 100-day moving average at $2,427, basis May. * Total open interest dropped 3,560 lots to 163,322 lots on Feb. 14, when the market rallied, marking the lowest level since Dec. 2, while volume reached 31,338 lots, a two week low - ICE data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)