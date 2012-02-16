Feb 16 Arabica coffee futures closed at the lowest level in 15 months on Thursday, dropping for the seventh straight day but paring loses after falling below the psychological level of $2 per lb. U.S. cocoa futures finished firm, with its front-month premium climbing higher. Raw sugar also saw a stronger session. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.59 0.1 0.4% 24.25 24.81 31,886 Sugar MAY 23.73 0.16 0.7% 23.33 23.91 44,327 Cocoa MAR 2453 61 2.6% 2,337 2,477 510 Cocoa MAY 2405 14 0.6% 2,323 2,420 16,523 Coffee MAR 199.3 -1.1 -0.6% 195.90 202.25 6,914 Coffee MAY 201.2 -1.35 -0.7% 197.80 204.50 16,876 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 112,757 103,379 87,473 ICE COCOA 25,840 24,431 18,761 ICE COFFEE 29,084 23,520 19,442 SUGAR * March raw sugar futures inched up 0.1 cent to close at 24.59 cents per lb. * The premium of March closed at a premium of 0.86 cent to May, narrowing from 0.92 cent on Wednesday. * March/May spreading helped lift volume - traders. * March remained stuck within band of 24 cents and 25 cents, lacking any firm direction - traders. * Market expected to stay rangebound until new fundamentals arise - traders. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee closed down 1.35 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $2.0120 per lb, the weakest settlement for the second position since November 2010. * May closed lower for the seventh straight day. * May fell 2.3 percent to a session low at $1.9780 per lb. * March/May position rolling was light ahead of first notice day for the March contract on Feb. 21 - traders. * March/May spread narrowed to close at 1.90 cents per lb, from 2.15 cents per lb on Wednesday. * Coffee dropped on follow-through selling - traders. * Total open interest inched up 837 lots to 131,167 lots on Feb. 15, when the market extended its losses and total volume reached a heavy 43,499 lots - ICE data. * J. M. Smucker Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its earnings forecast for the year, as higher prices of brands like Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off shoppers and increased costs hurt margins. COCOA * May cocoa closing up $14 at $2,405 a tonne. * March closed at a $48 premium to May, a sharp rise from $1 on Wednesday. * Market consolidated lower on profit-taking earlier but then turned higher, extending gains from the previous three sessions - traders. * May contract faced resistance at the 100-day moving average $2,424 per tonne. * Concern about dry weather hurting the crop in Ivory Coast underpinned the market - traders. * Total open interest inched up 642 lots to 163,964 lots on Feb. 15, when the market soared, while volume reached 30,836 lots, a two week low - ICE data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)