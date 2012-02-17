Feb 17 U.S. cocoa futures closed lower on Friday, weighed down by origin selling and as the investor short-covering that recently drove the market higher, dried up. Arabica coffee and raw sugar futures settled firm, in inside and choppy sessions. The markets will be closed on Monday, for the President's Day holiday, and will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 24.62 0.03 0.1% 24.49 24.69 16,703 Sugar MAY 23.77 0.04 0.2% 23.63 23.85 26,179 Cocoa MAR 2389 -64 -2.6% 2,366 2,425 148 Cocoa MAY 2345 -60 -2.5% 2,317 2,390 9,881 Coffee MAR 200.05 0.75 0.4% 198.50 201.00 5,081 Coffee MAY 202.35 1.15 0.6% 200.10 202.95 11,875 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 64,986 102,862 87,335 ICE COCOA 16,787 24,912 18,845 ICE COFFEE 22,099 24,326 19,543 SUGAR * March raw sugar futures crept up 0.03 cent to settle at 24.62 cents per lb. * March closed to the week down 0.2 percent * The premium of March closed at a premium of 0.85 cent to May, narrowing slightly from 0.86 cent on Thursday. * March remained stuck within band of 24 cents and 25 cents, lacking any firm direction - traders. * Volume was relatively light as dealers preferred not to take on much risk ahead of the long weekend - traders. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee finished up 1.15 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $2.0235 per lb. * May closed firm for the first time in eight sessions. * The second position closed the week down 6.9 percent, its poorest weekly performance since September. * Market consolidated in relatively quiet dealings after falling steadily and closing at a 15-month low on Thursday - traders. * First notice day for the March contract is Tuesday. COCOA * May cocoa futures dropped $60 or 2.5 percent, to end at $2,345 a tonne. * The second position soared to close the week up 8.5 percent. * March closed at a $44 premium to May, narrowing from $48 on Thursday. * Market dropped for the first time in five sessions, as the investor short-covering dried up - traders. * Heavy selling by Ghana weighed on the market - traders. * Total open interest fell by 1,437 lots to a 2-1/2-month low at 162,527 lots on Feb. 16, when the market soared, while volume reached 26,780 lots, the lowest since Jan. 31 - ICE data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)