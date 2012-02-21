Feb 21 Raw sugar futures on ICE soared to
close at a three-month high on Tuesday on heavy short-covering
plus on support from the broadbased buying throughout the
commodity complex as the macro sentiment turned positive.
U.S. cocoa futures closed at a three-week high after
breaking above the 100-day moving average, while arabica coffee
also moved higher.
The markets were be closed on Monday, for the President's
Day holiday.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 25.35 0.73 3.0% 24.65 25.40 30,103
Sugar MAY 24.47 0.7 2.9% 23.81 24.50 66,862
Cocoa MAR 2456 67 2.8% 2,373 2,430 19
Cocoa MAY 2424 79 3.4% 2,345 2,447 10,378
Coffee MAR 204.65 4.6 2.3% 199.00 205.00 788
Coffee MAY 206.05 3.7 1.8% 200.40 206.75 10,898
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 164,574 103,854 87,358
ICE COCOA 14,171 25,495 18,916
ICE COFFEE 15,413 24,788 19,622
* March raw sugar futures jumped 0.73 cent, or 3
percent, to close at 25.35 cents per lb, the highest close since
Nov. 10.
* May closed up 0.70 cent at 24.47 cents per lb.
* The premium of March to May closed at 0.88 cent,
widening from 0.85 cent on Friday.
* March broke through strong resistance at 25 cents for the
first time in one month - traders.
* Market rallied on short-covering and spillover support
from the firm commodity complex after a second bailout deal for
Greece was agreed upon - traders.
* Volume was exceptionally heavy at roughly 164,574 lots,
the highest in five months - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* March broke through the 200-day moving average at 25.34
cents.
* March/May spreading boosted volume ahead of the March
contract's expiry at the end of the month - traders.
* The International Sugar Organization on Monday increased
its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2011/12 to
5.17 million tonnes, up from a forecast of 4.46 million issued
in its previous quarterly update.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee jumped 3.70 cents, or 1.8
percent, to close at $2.0605 per lb.
* Today is first notice day for the March contract.
* Market jumped on broad-based buying on the commodity
complex - traders.
* Arabica futures closed higher for the second straight day,
after dropping for seven straight days.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 1.4
cents per lb, from 2.3 cents.
COCOA
* May cocoa futures surged $79, or 3.4 percent, to
finish at $2,424 a tonne, the highest close since Jan. 27.
* March closed at a $32 premium to May, narrowing
from $44 on Friday.
* Market rallied, initially getting a lift from the day's
positive macro sentiment - traders.
* May extended its gains after reaching the 100-day moving
average at $2,410 per tonne, triggering buy-stops - traders.
* Cocoa farmgate prices in top grower Ivory Coast fell last
week as quality dropped alongside volumes at the tail end of the
main crop - farmers, buyers.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)