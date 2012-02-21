Feb 21 Raw sugar futures on ICE soared to close at a three-month high on Tuesday on heavy short-covering plus on support from the broadbased buying throughout the commodity complex as the macro sentiment turned positive. U.S. cocoa futures closed at a three-week high after breaking above the 100-day moving average, while arabica coffee also moved higher. The markets were be closed on Monday, for the President's Day holiday. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 25.35 0.73 3.0% 24.65 25.40 30,103 Sugar MAY 24.47 0.7 2.9% 23.81 24.50 66,862 Cocoa MAR 2456 67 2.8% 2,373 2,430 19 Cocoa MAY 2424 79 3.4% 2,345 2,447 10,378 Coffee MAR 204.65 4.6 2.3% 199.00 205.00 788 Coffee MAY 206.05 3.7 1.8% 200.40 206.75 10,898 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 164,574 103,854 87,358 ICE COCOA 14,171 25,495 18,916 ICE COFFEE 15,413 24,788 19,622 * March raw sugar futures jumped 0.73 cent, or 3 percent, to close at 25.35 cents per lb, the highest close since Nov. 10. * May closed up 0.70 cent at 24.47 cents per lb. * The premium of March to May closed at 0.88 cent, widening from 0.85 cent on Friday. * March broke through strong resistance at 25 cents for the first time in one month - traders. * Market rallied on short-covering and spillover support from the firm commodity complex after a second bailout deal for Greece was agreed upon - traders. * Volume was exceptionally heavy at roughly 164,574 lots, the highest in five months - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * March broke through the 200-day moving average at 25.34 cents. * March/May spreading boosted volume ahead of the March contract's expiry at the end of the month - traders. * The International Sugar Organization on Monday increased its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2011/12 to 5.17 million tonnes, up from a forecast of 4.46 million issued in its previous quarterly update. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee jumped 3.70 cents, or 1.8 percent, to close at $2.0605 per lb. * Today is first notice day for the March contract. * Market jumped on broad-based buying on the commodity complex - traders. * Arabica futures closed higher for the second straight day, after dropping for seven straight days. * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 1.4 cents per lb, from 2.3 cents. COCOA * May cocoa futures surged $79, or 3.4 percent, to finish at $2,424 a tonne, the highest close since Jan. 27. * March closed at a $32 premium to May, narrowing from $44 on Friday. * Market rallied, initially getting a lift from the day's positive macro sentiment - traders. * May extended its gains after reaching the 100-day moving average at $2,410 per tonne, triggering buy-stops - traders. * Cocoa farmgate prices in top grower Ivory Coast fell last week as quality dropped alongside volumes at the tail end of the main crop - farmers, buyers. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)