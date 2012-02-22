Feb 22 Raw sugar futures closed at a 3-1/2
month high on Wednesday, on concerns about nearby supplies and
on continued buying after surpassing a 200-day moving average.
U.S. cocoa crept up to finish at a four-week high, remaining
above the 100-day moving average for the second straight day,
while arabica coffee dropped on profit-taking.
2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 25.76 0.41 1.6% 25.25 25.81 26,899
Sugar MAY 24.71 0.24 1.0% 24.29 24.75 59,654
Cocoa MAR 2457 1 0.0% 2,430 2,480 36
Cocoa MAY 2438 14 0.6% 2,400 2,454 8,163
Coffee MAR 200.75 -3.9 -1.9% 200.35 205.10 654
Coffee MAY 201.85 -4.2 -2.0% 201.45 206.40 9,615
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 150,053 102,441 87,106
ICE COCOA 14,913 25,470 18,916
ICE COFFEE 13,480 24,816 19,638
* March raw sugar futures gained 0.41 cent, or 1.6
percent, to close at 25.76 cents per lb, the highest close since
Nov. 9.
* May finished 0.24 cent higher at 24.71 cents per
lb.
* The premium of March to May closed at 1.05 cent,
widening from 0.88 cent on Tuesday.
* Sugar extended its gains in choppy dealings, after rising
above the 200-day moving average on Tuesday at 25.34 cents per
lb.
* Concerns about nearby tight supplies helped lift the
market, while plentiful supplies are expected in the long-term -
traders.
* Total volume on Tuesday soared to 176,165 lots, the
highest since June 2011, when open interest rose 10,744 lots to
699,138 lots - ICE data.
* The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold
24,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the next 2012/13 crop to
international trading house Marubeni at a premium of 91 points
over New York raw sugar prices - senior TCSC official.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee dropped 4.20 cents, or 2
percent, to finish at $2.0185 per lb.
* Market consolidated in an inside day, giving back
Tuesday's gains.
* Profit-taking and origin selling in Central America,
weighed on the market - traders.
* Arabica futures felt pressure from the weak Thomson
Reuters CRB index - traders.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 1.1
cents per lb, from 1.4 cents.
COCOA
* May cocoa futures rose $14 to settle at $2,438 a
tonne, the highest settlement since Jan. 26.
* The March contract closed at a $19 premium to May,
compared with $32 on Tuesday.
* The market extended its gains after climbing above the
100-day moving average on Tuesday - traders.
* Concern about damage to the midcrop in top grower Ivory
Coast after a drier-than-usual Harmattan wind in parts of the
country, helped lift the market - traders.
* New York cocoa could rise to $2,536 per tonne, the
76.4 percent Fibonacci projection level of an upward wave "C".
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)