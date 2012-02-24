Feb 24 Raw sugar extended its gains on Friday, and closed at the highest level in four months as concern about nearby supplies continued to lift the market. U.S. cocoa consolidated higher while arabica coffee also ended firm. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 26.19 0.25 1.0% 25.79 26.28 14,514 Sugar MAY 25.22 0.36 1.5% 24.72 25.27 51,205 Cocoa MAR 2370 -1 0.0% 2,352 2,399 53 Cocoa MAY 2357 13 0.6% 2,333 2,400 8,353 Coffee MAR 203.25 1.25 0.6% 202.00 203.90 240 Coffee MAY 203.6 1.55 0.8% 201.95 204.40 8,508 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 124,894 108,925 87,270 ICE COCOA 10,935 25,242 18,950 ICE COFFEE 16,207 24,930 19,627 SUGAR * March raw sugar futures ended up 0.25 cent, or 1 percent, at 26.19 cents per lb, the highest close since Oct. 27. * May closed up 0.36 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 25.22 cents per lb, its highest settlement since Nov. 8. * May closed the week up 6.1 percent, its biggest weekly surge since mid-October. * The premium of March to May closed at 0.97 cent, narrowing from 1.08 cents on Thursday. * Concerns about near-term supplies continued to help lift the market - traders. * Sugar futures closed higher for the seventh straight day after rising above the 200-day moving average last week. * Brazil's government plans to direct 65 billion reais ($38 billion) in subsidized credit toward the expansion of sugarcane ethanol production through 2015 - Agriculture Ministry. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee gained 1.55 cents to close at $2.0360 per lb, an inside day. * May closed the week up 0.6 percent. * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.35 cent per lb, from 0.5 cent on Thursday. * Market climbed along with the commodity complex and felt a lift from the weak U.S. dollar * China, traditionally a nation of tea drinkers, has increased its coffee consumption by about 20 percent a year in recent years, raising speculation about the country's potential impact on global supplies. * Swiss foods giant Nestle said it will build a major coffee processing plant in Germany with investment totalling 220 million euros ($292.9 million). COCOA * May cocoa futures closed up $13 at $2,357 a tonne. * May closed the week little changed, up 0.5 percent. * March closed at a $13 premium to May, narrowing from $27 on Thursday. * Market consolidated after Thursday's steep drop. * The GEPEX group of exporters that accounts for about 55 percent of Ivory Coast's cocoa exports has agreed to end its boycott of auctions, three industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)