Feb 24 Raw sugar extended its gains on
Friday, and closed at the highest level in four months as
concern about nearby supplies continued to lift the market.
U.S. cocoa consolidated higher while arabica coffee also
ended firm.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 26.19 0.25 1.0% 25.79 26.28 14,514
Sugar MAY 25.22 0.36 1.5% 24.72 25.27 51,205
Cocoa MAR 2370 -1 0.0% 2,352 2,399 53
Cocoa MAY 2357 13 0.6% 2,333 2,400 8,353
Coffee MAR 203.25 1.25 0.6% 202.00 203.90 240
Coffee MAY 203.6 1.55 0.8% 201.95 204.40 8,508
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 124,894 108,925 87,270
ICE COCOA 10,935 25,242 18,950
ICE COFFEE 16,207 24,930 19,627
SUGAR
* March raw sugar futures ended up 0.25 cent, or 1
percent, at 26.19 cents per lb, the highest close since Oct. 27.
* May closed up 0.36 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 25.22
cents per lb, its highest settlement since Nov. 8.
* May closed the week up 6.1 percent, its biggest weekly
surge since mid-October.
* The premium of March to May closed at 0.97 cent,
narrowing from 1.08 cents on Thursday.
* Concerns about near-term supplies continued to help lift
the market - traders.
* Sugar futures closed higher for the seventh straight day
after rising above the 200-day moving average last week.
* Brazil's government plans to direct 65 billion reais ($38
billion) in subsidized credit toward the expansion of sugarcane
ethanol production through 2015 - Agriculture Ministry.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee gained 1.55 cents to close
at $2.0360 per lb, an inside day.
* May closed the week up 0.6 percent.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.35
cent per lb, from 0.5 cent on Thursday.
* Market climbed along with the commodity complex and felt a
lift from the weak U.S. dollar
* China, traditionally a nation of tea drinkers, has
increased its coffee consumption by about 20 percent a year in
recent years, raising speculation about the country's potential
impact on global supplies.
* Swiss foods giant Nestle said it will build a
major coffee processing plant in Germany with investment
totalling 220 million euros ($292.9 million).
COCOA
* May cocoa futures closed up $13 at $2,357 a tonne.
* May closed the week little changed, up 0.5 percent.
* March closed at a $13 premium to May, narrowing
from $27 on Thursday.
* Market consolidated after Thursday's steep drop.
* The GEPEX group of exporters that accounts for about 55
percent of Ivory Coast's cocoa exports has agreed to end its
boycott of auctions, three industry sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)