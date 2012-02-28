Feb 28 Raw sugar closed lower Tuesday,
falling from the previous session's four-month high as investors
sold and dealers eyed the March contract's coming expiration on
Wednesday.
U.S. cocoa changed direction and settled lower while arabica
coffee finished higher after a choppy session.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 26.09 -0.41 -1.6% 26.04 26.60 9,554
Sugar MAY 25.33 -0.22 -0.9% 25.23 25.67 53,452
Cocoa MAR 2414 1 0.0% 2,458 2,476 10
Cocoa MAY 2370 -30 -1.3% 2,346 2,454 11,485
Coffee MAR 206.15 1.7 0.8% 202.35 206.25 86
Coffee MAY 206.25 1.65 0.8% 202.15 207.35 11,909
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 119,465 111,844 87,248
ICE COCOA 15,820 24,374 19,004
ICE COFFEE 15,952 24,552 19,668
SUGAR
* March raw sugar futures dropped 0.41 cent, or 1.6
percent, to end at 26.09 cents per lb.
* May fell 0.22 cent to settle at 25.33 cents per lb.
* Market weaker on investor sales - brokers.
* Trade braces for March contract expiration on Wednesday.
* Deliveries seen under 1.0 million tonnes.
* Open interest in March contract at 28,877 lots as of
Monday - ICE Futures U.S. data.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee settled 1.65 cents higher at
$2.0625 per lb.
* March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.xx
cent per lb, from 0.15 cent on Monday.
* Market continued to trade sideways, well within a range
that it has held for more than a week after tumbling to a
15-month low at $1.9780 on Feb. 16.
* Dealings were choppy as the market lacked firm direction,
with some pressure from the large upcoming crop in top grower
Brazil - traders.
* Arabic futures once again turned higher late in the
session o late-day buying - traders.
* ICE certified arabica rose 3,470 bags to 1,570,830 bags by
Feb. 27, with 32,495 bags pending grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* May cocoa futures dropped $30, or 1.3 percent, to
close at $2,370 a tonne.
* March closed at a $44 premium to May, widening
significantly from $13 on Monday.
* Market was firm for most of the session, buoyed in
sympathy with the then-strong Liffe cocoa, which climbed on
options-related dealings ahead of the Liffe March options expiry
Wednesday - traders.
* New York cocoa futures turned lower on the heels of the
cocoa market in London.
* Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week as exporters competed for scarce supplies
at the end of the main crop and international markets climbed -
farmers, buyers.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)