Feb 29 Raw sugar futures closed lower on Wednesday, feeling pressure from month-end liquidation as the spot contract went off the board, but closing February with their biggest monthly jump in eight months. Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa also ended the day lower. 2:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 25.66 -0.43 -1.7% 25.34 26.09 2,854 Sugar MAY 25.01 -0.32 -1.3% 24.62 25.42 62,761 Cocoa MAR 2383 -31 -1.3% 2,355 2,410 13 Cocoa MAY 2334 -36 -1.5% 2,301 2,385 13,661 Coffee MAR 203.15 -3 -1.5% 201.55 205.80 46 Coffee MAY 203.25 -3 -1.5% 201.50 206.25 11,908 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 130,145 114,040 87,640 ICE COCOA 20,016 24,293 19,010 ICE COFFEE 16,384 24,127 19,688 SUGAR * March raw sugar futures fell 0.43 cent, or 1.7 percent, to close at 25.66 cents per lb. * On the month, the spot market is up 8.54 percent, its biggest monthly jump since June 2011. * May fell 0.32 cent to finish at 25.01 cents per lb. * Market stumbles on investor liquidation and month-end liquidation - brokers. * "You got a stronger dollar and it's the end of the month," a broker said. * Deliveries in expiring March raw sugar contract seen between 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee closed down 3 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $2.0325 per lb. * The May contract tumbled in February, closing the month down 5.4 percent. It hit a 15-month low at $2.1970 per lb on Feb. 16. * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.1 cent per lb, narrowing slightly from 0.15 cent on Tuesday. * Market pressured by broadbased selling that pressured the commodity complex - traders. * World coffee exports totalled 7.99 million 60-kg bags in January, running behind the previous year - International Coffee Organization. * ICE certified arabica inched up 310 bags to 1,571,140 bags by Feb. 28, with 34,980 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa futures eased $36, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $2,334 a tonne. * May closed the month little changed, up 0.4 percent * March closed at a $49 premium to May, widening from $44 on Tuesday. * Market dropped along with the commodity complex on risk-off selling and on pressure from the firm U.S. dollar - traders. * The expiry of the Liffe March options also contributed to the lower session - traders. * World 2011/12 cocoa output is expected to fall 71,000 tonnes short of grindings - International Cocoa Organization. * IntercontinentalExchange said its efforts to curb erratic high frequency trades (HFT) that cause massive volatility in commodity markets have cut excessive out-of-market orders in the first full year since implementing a new policy. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)