March 2 Raw sugar futures changed direction and closed higher on Friday, bucking the day's weak trend in the commodity complex on concerns about a possible delay to the cane crush in top grower Brazil. Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures settled lower, feeling pressure from the strong dollar. 2:03 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 25.66 0 0.0% 00.00 00.00 Sugar MAY 24.96 0.11 0.4% 24.63 25.16 37,862 Cocoa MAR 2358 -34 -1.4% 2,372 2,389 3 Cocoa MAY 2334 -32 -1.4% 2,326 2,388 7,001 Coffee MAR 201.65 -2.35 -1.2% 200.90 202.85 28 Coffee MAY 201.8 -2.3 -1.1% 200.75 204.75 9,809 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 79,745 114,585 88,060 ICE COCOA 11,117 24,363 19,041 ICE COFFEE 15,268 23,946 19,691 SUGAR * May rose 0.11 cent, or 0.4 percent, to close at 24.96 cents per lb. * On the week, the market is down 1 percent. * Possible late start to Brazil's 2012/13 cane crush in center-south propels sweetener higher - brokers. * Mike McDougall, an official at brokerage Newedge USA, said a delay could also affect deliveries in New York's May contract. * "If there is a delay, what can they (the Brazilians) deliver," he asked. * Traders said that may account for why Cargill took all of the sugar in the expiration of the March contract because it would have sugar to sell if the harvest is late. COFFEE * Key May arabica coffee fell 2.30 cents, or 1.1 percent, to finish at $2.0180 per lb. * May closed the week down 0.9 percent. * March/May spread widened slightly and closed at a discount of 0.15 cent per lb, from 0.1 cent on Thursday. * Arabica futures dropped on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar and the overall weak tone in the commodity complex - traders. * The International Coffee Organization increased its estimate of Indonesia's output to 9.2 million 60-kg bags in the crop year to September 2012, from a previous forecast of 8.750 million bags. * The premium for coffee from Honduras has dipped following heavy selling there, despite the lower prices on the arabica futures market, which remained just above $2 per lb, near a 15-month low - U.S. importers. COCOA * May cocoa futures dropped $32, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $2,334 a tonne. * May closed the week down 1 percent. * The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar weighed on the market - traders. * May reversed lower after finding resistance at the 100-day moving average of $2,392 per tonne - traders. * Broadbased selling in the commodity complex weighed on the market - traders. * Ivory Coast aims to boost traffic at its main port of Abidjan by 43 percent in 2012, after a post-election civil war in 2011 halted shipping for months - port official said Thursday. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)