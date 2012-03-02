March 2 Raw sugar futures changed
direction and closed higher on Friday, bucking the day's weak
trend in the commodity complex on concerns about a possible
delay to the cane crush in top grower Brazil.
Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures settled lower, feeling
pressure from the strong dollar.
2:03 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAR 25.66 0 0.0% 00.00 00.00
Sugar MAY 24.96 0.11 0.4% 24.63 25.16 37,862
Cocoa MAR 2358 -34 -1.4% 2,372 2,389 3
Cocoa MAY 2334 -32 -1.4% 2,326 2,388 7,001
Coffee MAR 201.65 -2.35 -1.2% 200.90 202.85 28
Coffee MAY 201.8 -2.3 -1.1% 200.75 204.75 9,809
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 79,745 114,585 88,060
ICE COCOA 11,117 24,363 19,041
ICE COFFEE 15,268 23,946 19,691
SUGAR
* May rose 0.11 cent, or 0.4 percent, to close at
24.96 cents per lb.
* On the week, the market is down 1 percent.
* Possible late start to Brazil's 2012/13 cane crush in
center-south propels sweetener higher - brokers.
* Mike McDougall, an official at brokerage Newedge USA, said
a delay could also affect deliveries in New York's May contract.
* "If there is a delay, what can they (the Brazilians)
deliver," he asked.
* Traders said that may account for why Cargill took all of
the sugar in the expiration of the March contract because it
would have sugar to sell if the harvest is late.
COFFEE
* Key May arabica coffee fell 2.30 cents, or 1.1
percent, to finish at $2.0180 per lb.
* May closed the week down 0.9 percent.
* March/May spread widened slightly and closed at a discount
of 0.15 cent per lb, from 0.1 cent on Thursday.
* Arabica futures dropped on pressure from the strong U.S.
dollar and the overall weak tone in the commodity complex
- traders.
* The International Coffee Organization increased its
estimate of Indonesia's output to 9.2 million 60-kg bags in the
crop year to September 2012, from a previous forecast of 8.750
million bags.
* The premium for coffee from Honduras has dipped following
heavy selling there, despite the lower prices on the arabica
futures market, which remained just above $2 per lb, near a
15-month low - U.S. importers.
COCOA
* May cocoa futures dropped $32, or 1.4 percent, to
settle at $2,334 a tonne.
* May closed the week down 1 percent.
* The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar weighed
on the market - traders.
* May reversed lower after finding resistance at the 100-day
moving average of $2,392 per tonne - traders.
* Broadbased selling in the commodity complex weighed on the
market - traders.
* Ivory Coast aims to boost traffic at its main port of
Abidjan by 43 percent in 2012, after a post-election civil war
in 2011 halted shipping for months - port official said
Thursday.
