March 6 Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures finished easier Tuesday as both came under pressure from the dollar and the weak tone of other financial markets, while cocoa closed flat as it stabilized after the previous day's decline. RAW SUGAR * May contract fell 0.63 cent or by 2.5 percent to close at 24.05 cents per lb. * Strength of dollar and technical sales pressures sweetener - brokers. * Market pressured by upcoming large center-south cane harvest in top producer Brazil. * Sugar also looking at prospect of more exports by India. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabica futures dropped 8.65 cents to close at $1.9305 per lb. * Large Brazilian coffee harvest keeps market on defensive. * Bean values also come under pressure from firm greenback and weak outside markets. COCOA * May cocoa contract ends flat at $2,283 per tonne. * Market stabilizing after closing in previous session at lowest in 3 weeks. * Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter Ivory Coast providing support to market. (Reporting by Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)