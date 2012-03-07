March 7 Arabica coffee futures sank on Wednesday to their lowest level in 16 months due to technical and possible producer sales, with raw sugar and cocoa futures quietly lower. 2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 23.92 0.52 2.1% 24.60 25.69 31,202 Sugar JUL 23.07 0.45 1.9% 23.90 24.95 6,707 Cocoa MAY 2277 -7 -0.3% 2,655 2,719 2,124 Coffee MAY 188.6 -9.9 -4.2% 227.25 239.15 3,029 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 44,825 99,869 101,930 ICE COCOA 9,443 14,670 17,358 ICE COFFEE 14,981 17,058 19,362 RAW SUGAR * May contract fell 0.13 cent to close at 23.92 cents per lb. * Market stumbles to lowest level in 2 weeks at session low of 23.82 cents. * But trade and possible consumer buying quickly pares losses in sweetener. * Sugar on defensive due to prospect of more exports by India. * Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market on defensive - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabica futures dropped 4.45 cents to close at $1.886 per lb. * Session low of $1.862 is lowest for the second position contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data. * Fall below psychological $2/lb market sparks technical liquidation, stop-loss sale orders - brokers. * Some brokers suspect Brazilian producer selling adds to market pressure. * "Brazil has been sitting on a lot of coffee," said James Cordier, chief trader at brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida. COCOA * May cocoa contract slips $6 to end at $2,277 per tonne. * Volume of around 9,000 lots more than 50 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data. * Market took note of news that Sucden plans to rapidly grow its global cocoa operations. * Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter Ivory Coast providing support to bean values. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)