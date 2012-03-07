Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
March 7 Arabica coffee futures sank on Wednesday to their lowest level in 16 months due to technical and possible producer sales, with raw sugar and cocoa futures quietly lower. 2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAR 23.92 0.52 2.1% 24.60 25.69 31,202 Sugar JUL 23.07 0.45 1.9% 23.90 24.95 6,707 Cocoa MAY 2277 -7 -0.3% 2,655 2,719 2,124 Coffee MAY 188.6 -9.9 -4.2% 227.25 239.15 3,029 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 44,825 99,869 101,930 ICE COCOA 9,443 14,670 17,358 ICE COFFEE 14,981 17,058 19,362 RAW SUGAR * May contract fell 0.13 cent to close at 23.92 cents per lb. * Market stumbles to lowest level in 2 weeks at session low of 23.82 cents. * But trade and possible consumer buying quickly pares losses in sweetener. * Sugar on defensive due to prospect of more exports by India. * Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market on defensive - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabica futures dropped 4.45 cents to close at $1.886 per lb. * Session low of $1.862 is lowest for the second position contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data. * Fall below psychological $2/lb market sparks technical liquidation, stop-loss sale orders - brokers. * Some brokers suspect Brazilian producer selling adds to market pressure. * "Brazil has been sitting on a lot of coffee," said James Cordier, chief trader at brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida. COCOA * May cocoa contract slips $6 to end at $2,277 per tonne. * Volume of around 9,000 lots more than 50 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data. * Market took note of news that Sucden plans to rapidly grow its global cocoa operations. * Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter Ivory Coast providing support to bean values. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.