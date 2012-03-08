March 8 Cocoa unleashed a robust technical rally while arabica coffee futures dropped Thursday to a 16-month low due to investor and possible producer sales. Raw sugar crawled quietly higher.
RAW SUGAR
* May contract rose 0.04 cent to close at 23.96 cents per lb.
* Market drops early in the session to a 2-week low of 23.81 cents.
* Trade buying and consumer interest stabilize sugar and enables it to recover late in the session.
* Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market on defensive - traders.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabica futures gained 0.80 cent to close at $1.894 per lb.
* Session nadir of $1.851 was lowest for the second position contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data.
* Market stages early rebound, but then declines on technical sales - brokers.
* Late investor short-covering enables market to claw its way to higher ground.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract soared $118 or 5.18 percent to end at $2,395 per tonne.
* Technical, short-covering rally ensued after market held Wednesday low of around $2,260 - brokers.
* "It's risk-on buying," said Nick Gentile, chief trader for commodity firm Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.
* Market took note of news that Sucden plans to rapidly grow its global cocoa operations.
* Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter Ivory Coast providing support to bean values. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)