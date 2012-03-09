March 9 Arabica coffee futures fell on
Friday and approached a 16-month low, while raw sugar slipped
quietly lower and cocoa finished firmer as it recovered from an
early bout of weakness in bean values.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 23.66 -0.3 -1.3% 23.55 24.19 42,637
Sugar JUL 22.78 -0.2 -0.9% 22.68 23.22 29,967
Cocoa MAR 2440 1 0.0% 2,422 2,430 10
Cocoa MAY 2410 15 0.6% 2,361 2,425 9,830
Coffee MAR 185.6 -3.75 -2.0% 186.00 186.30 8
Coffee MAY 186.2 -3.2 -1.7% 185.55 189.40 9,113
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 95,959 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 16,870 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 15,138 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* Key May raw sugar futures fell 0.30 cent, or 1.25
percent, to end at 23.66 cents a lb.
* For the week, sugar is down 5.2 percent.
* Market drops early in the session to a two-week low of
23.55 cents.
* Trade and consumer buying steadies sugar.
* Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market weak
and on defensive.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas dropped 3.20 cents or by 1.7 percent
to close at $1.862 a lb.
* Market was down 7.7 percent for the week.
* Session low of $1.856 just a hair above the low of $1.851
hit on Thursday, which was lowest for the second-position
contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data.
* Prospect of a record coffee crop in 2012/13 depressed
market values - brokers.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract added $15 to close at $2,410 per
tonne.
* On the week, cocoa is up 3.25 percent.
* Market erases early weakness to build on gains garnered
from strong technical advance in the previous session.
* Some commercial buying seen in cocoa - brokers.
* Slowdown in the arrival of beans at ports in top
grower/exporter Ivory Coast supportive for bean values.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich and Lisa
Shumaker)