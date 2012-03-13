March 13 Arabica coffee futures inched up to a firm settlement on Tuesday, taking a breather after closing at a 17-month low in the previous session. Raw sugar extended its gains while U.S. cocoa closed lower on good crop conditions in top grower Ivory Coast and after No. 2 grower Ghana increased its production forecast. The opening times for ICE coffee and cocoa futures, and the settlement window for cocoa are delayed through March 23, due to the start of Daylight Savings Time in the United States. For detailed information: r.reuters.com/wus96s. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.13 0.36 1.5% 23.54 24.19 33,212 Sugar JUL 23.21 0.33 1.4% 22.65 23.25 19,671 Cocoa MAR 2392 -23 -1.0% 2,377 2,441 43 Cocoa MAY 2372 -11 -0.5% 2,336 2,395 10,030 Coffee MAR 185.35 2.75 1.5% 183.00 184.00 19 Coffee MAY 186.15 1.3 0.7% 183.35 186.60 10,098 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 68,027 113,452 88,726 ICE COCOA 20,738 23,928 19,100 ICE COFFEE 16,503 24,539 19,802 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures rose 0.36 cent, or 1.5 percent, to end at 24.13 cents a lb. * Market touch higher due to trade/consumer buying and investor buying - brokers. * May contract probed support at 23.50 cents by hitting session low of 23.54 cents. * Market looking at the start of the cane harvest in Brazil's premier center-south region, the top sugar growing area in the world. * A lack of leads should keep the sugar market pinned in a band over the next few days, said traders. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas climbed 1.3 cents, or by 0.7 percent, to settle at $1.8615 a lb. * Market consolidated after sinking to a 17-month low on Monday - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped a heavy 17,697 bags to 1,560,099 bags by March 12, with a light 13,969 bags pending grading - ICE data. * Kenya postponed its weekly coffee auction by two weeks citing a dispute over the illegal sale of bean samples - auction officials, traders. COCOA * May cocoa contract closed down $11 at $2,372 a tonne. * Market felt pressure from a higher production forecast in No. 2 grower Ghana - traders. * Ghana's cocoa production this season will rival last year's record 1 million-tonne crop due to improved weather and farming techniques - Ghana's cocoa regulator. * Cocoa futures pared earlier losses and climbed above the 100-day moving average around $2,369 per tonne for the fourth straight day as the sterling rose against the U.S. dollar. * A lack of hedging in Ghana also prevented deeper losses - traders. * "The premium in Ghana verses Ivory Coast is very high at the moment at the farmer level." - veteran cocoa dealer. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)