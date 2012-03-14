March 14 Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures closed lower Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while raw sugar went against the weak trend in the commodity complex and inched up. The opening times for ICE coffee and cocoa futures, and the settlement window for cocoa, were delayed through March 23 due to the start of Daylight Savings Time in the United States. For detailed information: r.reuters.com/wus96s. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.44 0.31 1.3% 23.85 24.48 40,991 Sugar JUL 23.48 0.27 1.2% 22.95 23.52 22,601 Cocoa MAR 2340 -52 -2.2% 000 000 Cocoa MAY 2314 -58 -2.5% 2,280 2,379 13,280 Coffee MAR 182.75 -2.6 -1.4% 0.00 0.00 1 Coffee MAY 183.6 -2.55 -1.4% 182.65 186.30 9,707 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 82,212 114,056 88,519 ICE COCOA 24,660 23,579 19,053 ICE COFFEE 17,102 24,855 19,794 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures rose 0.31 cent, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 24.44 cents a lb after dipping earlier. * Market retreated in face of firmer ollar - brokers. * At session lows, key May sugar contract ran into consumer buying to trim losses, the brokers added. * The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said cash demand seem to perk up as market plumbs lower levels. * Sugar traded in a running band from 23.50 to 26.50 cents, basis spot month, traders said. * Market digested the possibility of additional sugar exports by No. 2 producer India. * The trade is looking toward start of the harvest in the premier center-south region of leading producer/exporter Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas fell 2.55 cents, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $1.8360 per lb. * Arabica futures fell along with many commodities, pressured by the strong U.S. dollar - traders. * May contract remained above Monday's 17-month low at $1.8105 per lb but was still sharply oversold on a technical basis - traders. * Arabica coffee futures trading on ICE are set for a short-term bounce, analysts said, after the market dropped roughly 12 percent within two weeks, reaching the deepest oversold territory since 2000. * ICE certified arabica stocks fell by 2,765 bags to 1,557,334 bags by March 13, with a light 11,814 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa contract fell $58, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $2,314 a tonne. * Market tumbled but remained range bound. * Strong U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies, weighed on the market - traders. * "We're getting into that slow period. We could probably just be stuck in this range for the time being." - Boyd Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago. * Heavy rains in the first quarter will lead to a 60 percent slump in Indonesia's cocoa bean output compared to a year ago, an industry group said, although the full-year figure is likely to show a near 10 percent increase. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)