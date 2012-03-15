March 15 U.S. cocoa futures closed down 4
percent at a one-month low on Thursday, after a bearish crop
report weighed heavily on the market.
Raw sugar futures soared, closing up more than 4 percent
after climbing through key technical levels.
Arabica coffee moved quietly higher.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.5 1.06 4.3% 24.34 25.58 76,007
Sugar JUL 24.32 0.84 3.6% 23.38 24.40 47,610
Cocoa MAR 2254 -86 -3.7% 2,269 2,331 2
Cocoa MAY 2221 -93 -4.0% 2,177 2,310 22,314
Coffee MAR 184.45 1.7 0.9% 184.25 184.25 2
Coffee MAY 185.3 1.7 0.9% 182.55 185.80 8,937
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 167,918 113,331 88,366
ICE COCOA 40,252 23,673 19,066
ICE COFFEE 12,789 25,098 19,802
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures surged 1.06 cents, or 4.3
percent, to close at 25.50 cents a lb.
* Market soared on investor buying, spurred by technical
short-covering - brokers.
* Once May raced past the 50-day and 100-day moving averages
at 24.44 and 24.39 cents, automatic buy orders kicked in.
* Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said higher
grains prices boosted sugar.
* The spot sugar contract has been trading in a range
between 23.50 and 26.50 cents.
* "It's going to take some hard news to drive it further
up," said Smith.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas rose 1.70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to
finish at $1.8530 per lb.
* Market felt a lift from the weak U.S. dollar - traders.
* Arabica futures were rangebound after falling to a
17-month low on Monday.
* Arabica futures prices were seen holding between $1.80 and
$2 a pound through September - president of Illycaffe, Andrea
Illy.
* ICE certified arabica stocks inched up by 300 bags to
1,557,634 bags, with a light 7,670 bags pending grading - ICE
data.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract tumbled to close down $93, or 4
percent, at $2,221 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Feb. 13.
* May fell 5.9 percent to a session low at $2,177 per tonne.
* Total volume was heavy at around 40,000 lots, the highest
in five weeks - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
* A bearish report by a closely followed, independent
analyst, forecasting a large global cocoa surplus in 2011/12,
put heavy pressure on the market - traders.
* The drop triggered heavy sell-stops - traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden
Bentley)