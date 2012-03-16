March 16 Arabica coffee futures closed lower on Friday, but remained up from a recent 17-month low, while raw sugar also finished lower on harvest pressure in Brazil. U.S. cocoa futures consolidated higher. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.41 -0.09 -0.4% 25.04 25.68 46,248 Sugar JUL 24.27 -0.05 -0.2% 23.95 24.49 32,803 Cocoa MAY 2256 35 1.6% 2,169 2,270 13,339 Cocoa JUL 2280 35 1.6% 2,196 2,295 3,700 Coffee MAR 181.35 -3.1 -1.7% 0.00 0.00 13 Coffee MAY 182.35 -2.95 -1.6% 181.70 186.50 11,343 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 117,219 112,897 88,431 ICE COCOA 22,085 23,810 19,114 ICE COFFEE 22,412 24,809 19,812 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures eased 0.09 cent, or 0.4 percent, to finish at 25.41 cents a lb. * For the week, the market is up a steep 7.4 percent. * Friday's market declined on producer sales - brokers. * Investor exposure in sugar stood at 726,263 lots as of March 15 - highest level in 2 weeks, ICE Futures U.S. data. * Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA, said sugar futures may move up next week but the move is "not supported" fundamentally. * Harvest pressure from center-south Brazil cane harvest seen increasing. * Sugar output from Brazil's 2012/13 center-south cane crop was forecast at 33.88 million tonnes, up 9 percent from 31.2 million tonnes in the current crop, analysts Datagro said in their first estimate of the upcoming harvest. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas closed down 2.95 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $1.8235 per lb. * On the week, May closed down 2.1 percent. * Market flirted with Monday's 17-month low following a week of sideways dealings but was unable to garner enough selling to break below $1.81. * "Coffee is technically weak so people have been running away from it. It looks to me as if it's risk off." - one New York dealer. * U.S.-based brokerage INTL FCStone Inc said on Thursday it will buy TRX Futures Ltd from Neumann Gruppe, increasing its presence in coffee and cocoa futures and adding to its growing list of recent purchases. * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 5,320 bags to 1,552,314 bags, with a light 3,274 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa contract rose $35, or 1.6 percent, to end at $2,256 per tonne. * May closed the week down 6.4 percent, its biggest drop in five weeks. * Market reversed higher, consolidating after Thursday's volatile move lower, following a forecast for a larger-than-expected global surplus in 2011/12. * A total of 26,120 tonnes of cocoa were delivered against the March contract on Liffe - exchange data. * The acrid smell of rubber is the smell of money, say the farmers of the Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, who are felling their aging cocoa trees to plant the hot new crop. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)