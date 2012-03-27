March 27 Arabica coffee futures closed up nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest one-day surge in five months, as funds covered short positions in heavy volume. Raw sugar futures closed lower while U.S. cocoa inched up. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.3 -0.48 -1.9% 24.26 24.96 55,911 Sugar JUL 23.48 -0.33 -1.4% 23.42 23.94 38,751 Cocoa MAY 2356 25 1.1% 2,321 2,384 12,020 Cocoa JUL 2382 24 1.0% 2,347 2,408 6,236 Coffee MAY 187.35 8.55 4.8% 178.80 187.65 22,054 Coffee JUL 189.85 8.45 4.7% 181.05 190.05 10,782 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 126,498 111,450 89,964 ICE COCOA 23,314 20,942 19,427 ICE COFFEE 39,973 23,343 20,020 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE fell 0.48 cent, or 1.9 percent, to settle at 24.30 cents per lb. * Market down on small speculative sales - brokers. * Cash dealings slow, with premiums in Asia hardly changed. * "It's small spec sales," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA. * May contract stalled at 25 cents, with contract pinned between 23.50 and 26.50 cents, basis May. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas surged 8.55 cents, or 4.8 percent, to finish at $1.8735 per lb. * Market soared on heavy short-covering, after the market was technically oversold for more than two weeks spurring funds to take cover - traders. * The key May contract rose above technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index. * The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose 1,529 contracts to 20,544 contracts by March 20, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday, the highest since the data was first available in 2006. * Total volume reached roughly 40,000 lots, the highest since Feb. 14 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * Buy-stops were triggered around $1.82 and again above $1.84, basis May - dealers. COCOA * May cocoa contract rose $25, or 1 percent, to settle at $2,356 a tonne. * Earlier strength in the sterling against the U.S. dollar gave the market a lift - traders. * The general positive sentiment in the marketplace also helped lift the market - traders. * Concern about smaller-than-expected supplies in top grower Ivory Coast continued to underpin the market - traders. * Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast's main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks without rain, farmers said on Monday, signalling bad news for the coming mid-crop season. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)