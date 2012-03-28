March 28 Arabica coffee futures closed down
nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, as the market consolidated after
the previous session's heavy short-covering dried up, while U.S.
cocoa finished down 2.6 percent.
Raw sugar futures finished down a shade after a choppy
session.
2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.26 -0.04 -0.2% 24.11 24.56 39,688
Sugar JUL 23.41 -0.07 -0.3% 23.25 23.67 26,016
Cocoa MAY 2295 -61 -2.6% 2,285 2,375 13,058
Cocoa JUL 2321 -61 -2.6% 2,310 2,399 4,855
Coffee MAY 182 -5.35 -2.9% 181.25 187.85 14,087
Coffee JUL 184.7 -5.15 -2.7% 184.00 190.25 6,154
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 87,212 111,842 90,256
ICE COCOA 20,971 20,272 19,358
ICE COFFEE 23,527 22,971 20,021
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.04 cent
to finish at 24.26 cents per lb.
* Market pinned in range, staying near low end of 23.50 to
26.50 cents band in key May contract, brokers said.
* Cash business slow -- the brokers said.
* "They (the specs) tried to take it down early, but it ran
into some support," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
* Market players content to wait for start of cane harvest
in center-south region of Brazil, the world's top sugar growing
area.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas dropped 5.35 cents, or 2.9 percent, to
settle at $1.8200 per lb.
* Market consolidated lower after rallying to close up
nearly 5 percent on Tuesday - traders.
* The move lower indicated that the short-covering had dried
up - traders.
* Total open interest on March 27 fell to 154,900 lots, down
from 158,025 lots - ICE data.
* The drop in open interest confirms heavy short-covering on
Tuesday - traders.
* Total volume on Tuesday soared to 41,846 lots, the highest
since Feb. 13 - exchange data.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract closed down $61,or 2.6 percent,
at $2,295 a tonne.
* Market extended its losses after falling well below the
100-day moving average at $2,326 per tonne.
* Sharply lower pound against the U.S. dollar weighed
on the market - traders.
* The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed
warehouses exceeded 5.3 million bags on March 27, the highest on
the exchange's records that date back to 1986 - ICE data.
* U.S. cocoa futures tumbled despite the poor quality of
tiny volumes leaving the bush in top grower Ivory Coast -
farmers, buyers.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)