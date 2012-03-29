March 29 Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures
closed down 3 percent on Thursday, on heavy broad-based selling,
while raw sugar defied the day's lower trend in commodities and
finished higher in relatively quiet dealings.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.6 0.34 1.4% 24.18 24.65 34,331
Sugar JUL 23.68 0.27 1.2% 23.34 23.74 24,665
Cocoa MAY 2223 -72 -3.1% 2,194 2,297 16,826
Cocoa JUL 2250 -71 -3.1% 2,220 2,322 8,967
Coffee MAY 176.45 -5.55 -3.1% 175.90 183.25 14,939
Coffee JUL 179.15 -5.55 -3.0% 178.60 185.90 7,444
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 76,270 112,343 90,404
ICE COCOA 32,082 20,009 19,332
ICE COFFEE 29,408 22,650 20,111
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.34 cent,or
1.4 percent, to end at 24.60 cents per lb.
* Market subdued as a lack of news kept the market
range-bound - dealers.
* Most action in sugar in spread trade, said Alex Oliveira,
senior sugar analyst for brokerage Newedge USA in New York.
* Cash business quiet - brokers.
* Players moved out of the May contract since contract will
go off the board at the end of April, they said.
* Market also waiting for start of harvest in key
center-south region of top producer Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas fell 5.55 cents, or 3 percent, to
settle at $1.7645 per lb.
* Market dropped on broad-based investor selling, as traders
felt risk aversion after a higher-than-expected number of
Americans filed for U.S. jobless claims - traders.
* Benchmark May contract appeared to have found a bottom at
the 17-month low reached late last week at $1.7445 per lb -
trades.
* Colombia's southern provinces have emerged as new coffee
power-houses that may help the Andean nation recover from a
three-year output slump with expansion of production areas at a
time when traditional coffee regions face continued decline.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract closed down $72, or 3.1 percent,
at $2,223 a tonne.
* Heavy investor selling on broad-based commodity weakness
pushed the market sharply lower - traders.
* May extended its losses in late-day dealings, falling 4.4
percent to $2,194 per tonne, the lowest since March 16.
* The move kept the premium of Liffe cocoa futures over ICE
cocoa around 67 pounds per tonne, just below Wednesday's
3-1/2-month high around 68 pounds.
* Total volume was heavy, exceeding 32,000 lots, up about 60
percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters
data.
* The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed
warehouses exceeded 5.339 million bags on March 28, the highest
since May 2007 - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)