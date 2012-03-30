March 30 Arabica coffee soared to close up 3.4 percent on Friday, but ended the first quarter of 2012 sharply lower as the second-weakest market on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index after heavy speculative selling. Raw sugar closed the day quietly higher while U.S. cocoa inched lower in choppy dealings. Graphic on first-quarter moves: link.reuters.com/kew48n 2:18 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.71 0.11 0.5% 24.42 24.90 43,933 Sugar JUL 23.82 0.14 0.6% 23.48 23.91 29,104 Cocoa MAY 2219 -4 -0.2% 2,196 2,258 14,738 Cocoa JUL 2246 -4 -0.2% 2,222 2,282 7,966 Coffee MAY 182.45 6 3.4% 177.10 184.05 16,938 Coffee JUL 185 5.85 3.3% 179.20 186.50 8,230 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 96,410 111,941 90,452 ICE COCOA 27,402 19,713 19,310 ICE COFFEE 30,303 22,162 20,146 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.11 cent to close at 24.71 cents per lb. * On the quarter, the market is up 6.05 percent. * For the month, the market is down 3.7 percent. * Market was little changed in slow trade - brokers. * Market players trying to make up their minds whether problems will actually plague the center-south cane crop in top producer Brazil. * Trade also uncertain if India still has more sugar for export going forward. * "You have these two factors fighting each other," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas closed up 6 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $1.8245 per lb. * May closed March down 10 percent. * Spot contract closed the first quarter of 2012 down 19.6 percent, making it the second-weakest performer on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index next to natural gas. * Market soared, giving back its sharp losses on Thursday, buoyed by quarter-end fund buying and the weak U.S. dollar - traders. * Brazil plans to ratchet up the amount of credit it offers coffee producers to stock beans and defer sales, the agriculture ministry's top coffee official said Thursday, a measure aimed at preventing further dramatic falls in prices ahead of the large upcoming harvest. * The increased credit also lifted the market - traders. COCOA * May cocoa contract closed down $4 at $2,219 a tonne. * May closed March down 6.9 percent. * The spot contract finished the first quarter of 2012 up 5.2 percent. * ICE Futures U.S. cocoa stocks exceeded 5.39 million bags on March 29 to set the highest level on record - ICE data. * The cocoa is already hedged but the perception will be bearish. Cocoa really fell alignment with the macro picture and failure at top end of the range." - veteran U.S. dealer. * The high stocks helped to weigh on the market but the move lower was smaller than expected - traders. * The increased supply caused the July/September spread to widen - traders. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)