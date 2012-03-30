March 30 Arabica coffee soared to close up 3.4
percent on Friday, but ended the first quarter of 2012 sharply
lower as the second-weakest market on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index after heavy speculative
selling.
Raw sugar closed the day quietly higher while U.S. cocoa
inched lower in choppy dealings.
Graphic on first-quarter moves: link.reuters.com/kew48n
2:18 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.71 0.11 0.5% 24.42 24.90 43,933
Sugar JUL 23.82 0.14 0.6% 23.48 23.91 29,104
Cocoa MAY 2219 -4 -0.2% 2,196 2,258 14,738
Cocoa JUL 2246 -4 -0.2% 2,222 2,282 7,966
Coffee MAY 182.45 6 3.4% 177.10 184.05 16,938
Coffee JUL 185 5.85 3.3% 179.20 186.50 8,230
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 96,410 111,941 90,452
ICE COCOA 27,402 19,713 19,310
ICE COFFEE 30,303 22,162 20,146
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.11 cent to
close at 24.71 cents per lb.
* On the quarter, the market is up 6.05 percent.
* For the month, the market is down 3.7 percent.
* Market was little changed in slow trade - brokers.
* Market players trying to make up their minds whether
problems will actually plague the center-south cane crop in top
producer Brazil.
* Trade also uncertain if India still has more sugar for
export going forward.
* "You have these two factors fighting each other," said The
Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas closed up 6 cents, or 3.4 percent, at
$1.8245 per lb.
* May closed March down 10 percent.
* Spot contract closed the first quarter of 2012 down
19.6 percent, making it the second-weakest performer on the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index next to natural gas.
* Market soared, giving back its sharp losses on Thursday,
buoyed by quarter-end fund buying and the weak U.S. dollar -
traders.
* Brazil plans to ratchet up the amount of credit it offers
coffee producers to stock beans and defer sales, the agriculture
ministry's top coffee official said Thursday, a measure aimed at
preventing further dramatic falls in prices ahead of the large
upcoming harvest.
* The increased credit also lifted the market - traders.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract closed down $4 at $2,219 a
tonne.
* May closed March down 6.9 percent.
* The spot contract finished the first quarter of
2012 up 5.2 percent.
* ICE Futures U.S. cocoa stocks exceeded 5.39 million bags
on March 29 to set the highest level on record - ICE data.
* The cocoa is already hedged but the perception will be
bearish. Cocoa really fell alignment with the macro picture and
failure at top end of the range." - veteran U.S. dealer.
* The high stocks helped to weigh on the market but the move
lower was smaller than expected - traders.
* The increased supply caused the July/September spread to
widen - traders.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)