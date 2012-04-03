(Corrects headline to three-month low from four-month low)
April 3U.S. cocoa futures closed at a
three-month low on Tuesday, on heavy May/July spreading and
chart-based weakness after falling below recent lows, while raw
sugar also fell on investor selling.
Arabica coffee ended down a shade but remained rangebound.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.25 -0.33 -1.3% 24.19 24.61 42,703
Sugar JUL 23.46 -0.32 -1.4% 23.41 23.78 29,442
Cocoa MAY 2143 -44 -2.0% 2,138 2,188 14,992
Cocoa JUL 2169 -46 -2.1% 2,163 2,215 10,100
Coffee MAY 185.35 -0.85 -0.5% 182.35 185.90 12,381
Coffee JUL 188.05 -0.8 -0.4% 185.00 188.60 6,143
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 104,995 111,205 90,629
ICE COCOA 29,456 19,890 19,328
ICE COFFEE 22,233 21,882 20,219
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.33 cent to
close at 24.25 cents per lb.
* Market slips in modest investor sales - brokers.
* The market is "showing range-bound behavior," said Country
Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.
* Basis spot May contract, the market is trading in a band
between 23.50 and 26 cents.
* Cash dealings slow - brokers.
* Smith said market waiting for further news out of top
producer Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas eased 0.85 cent to settle at $1.8535
per lb.
* Despite the weak session, the market moved sideways after
climbing up slightly from the recent 17-month low at $1.7445 per
lb, basis May.
* Market fell along with the commodity complex - traders.
* The strong U.S. dollar also pressured the market -
traders.
* Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. bought a 20 percent
stake in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms that
covers an area the size of New York City's Manhattan island.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract dropped $44, or 2 percent, to
end at $2,143 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Jan. 6.
* May/July spreading continued to boost the day's volume -
traders.
* Spreading due to first notice day for May approaching on
April 17 - ICE.
* The weak settlement provides further downside potential
with $2,030 per tonne the next downside target - Boyd Cruel,
softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago.
* "New shorts are coming in right now based on technical
weakness." - Cruel.
* The total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S.
soared by 91,402 bags to 5,485,000 bags on April 1, the highest
since on ICE's records that date back to 1986 - ICE data.
* ICE certified stocks tumbled to 85,735 bags on April 2,
from 425,289 bags the business day before as cocoa graded in
December lost certification and was either delivered or sent for
re-certification - ICE data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden
Bentley)