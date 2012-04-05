April 5 Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed
lower Thursday in the face of a firmer dollar while the market
consolidated after the previous session's volatile moves.
U.S. cocoa futures settled up a shade in heavy volume,
consolidating after hitting a three-month low on Wednesday,
while raw sugar also meandered upward.
The markets will be closed on Good Friday and will open late
at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.
2:05 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.58 0.16 0.7% 24.35 24.73 43,373
Sugar JUL 23.7 0.16 0.7% 23.47 23.83 40,766
Cocoa MAY 2085 2 0.1% 2,068 2,132 19,992
Cocoa JUL 2108 -1 -0.1% 2,094 2,150 14,933
Coffee MAY 183 -1.75 -1.0% 180.95 185.00 14,350
Coffee JUL 185.5 -1.85 -1.0% 183.45 187.60 9,042
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 121,422 109,973 90,613
ICE COCOA 41,234 21,523 19,419
ICE COFFEE 29,868 22,404 20,233
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.16 cent, or 0.7
percent, to close at 24.58 cents a lb.
* May closed the week down 0.5 percent.
* Market continued its sideways move, trapped between 24 and
25 cents.
* Concern about dry weather in top grower Brazil's main
growing area kept the market firm while expectations for ample
supplies in the long-term prevented it from rallying - traders.
* The U.S. Climate Prediction Center raised the prospect
that El Nino conditions could return after the Northern
Hemisphere summer, causing adverse weather.
* Indonesia has bought 155,000 tonnes of raw sugar from
Thailand, said Heinrich Napitupulu, the chief executive of state
trading company PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia, as the
country faces a shortage of the sweetener.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas fell 1.75 cent to end at $1.83 per lb,
an inside day after Wednesday's volatile session.
* On the week, May closed down 0.3 percent.
* Market was pressured by the firm U.S. dollar and
commercial hedging - traders.
* "So many commodity funds are either long or they're out.
It appears to be commercial business going on. I would say
that's probably pricing in the Brazilian production." - James
Cordier, senior analyst of brokerage Optionsellers.com in
Florida.
* Total open interest climbed by 2,691 contracts to 160,503
contracts, the highest since August 2010 - ICE/Thomson Reuters
data.
* Brazil cracked down on multinational commodities firms
Wednesday with rules to block them from shifting tax liabilities
to more favorable countries.
COCOA
* May cocoa rose $2 to settle at $2,085 a tonne.
* On the week, May closed down 6 percent.
* Total volume was heavy at more than 41,200 lots, roughly
double its 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* May/July spreading continued to boost volume ahead of
first notice day for May on April 17 - traders.
* Market climbed quietly along with the Thomson Reuters CRB
index, consolidating after closing at a three-month low
on Wednesday - traders.
* Open interest jumped by 4,699 lots to 181,349 lots on
April 4, the highest since Nov. 8, 2011 - exchange data.
* Higher-than-usual cocoa deliveries to warehouses in Brazil
over the past few weeks from local farms and imports are pushing
arrivals close to last year's levels as the season draws to a
close in April.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)