April 9 U.S. cocoa futures changed direction and
finished higher on Monday, as the U.S. dollar turned lower,
while arabica coffee closed down nearly 3 percent but remained
within its recent range.
Raw sugar reversed to close lower as speculators traded both
sides of the market.
The markets were closed on Good Friday and opened late at
7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.43 -0.15 -0.6% 24.37 24.86 35,819
Sugar JUL 23.61 -0.09 -0.4% 23.57 23.98 31,415
Cocoa MAY 2108 23 1.1% 2,068 2,118 14,469
Cocoa JUL 2118 10 0.5% 2,082 2,127 13,807
Coffee MAY 178.05 -4.95 -2.7% 177.55 183.60 10,685
Coffee JUL 180.55 -4.95 -2.7% 180.10 185.95 7,649
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 86,241 109,370 90,550
ICE COCOA 30,609 22,408 19,480
ICE COFFEE 23,518 23,693 20,301
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE turned down 0.15 cent
to end at 24.43 cents a lb.
* Market choppy on two-sided speculative dealings and
May/July switches - brokers.
* Volumes running well below 30-day averages in Thomson
Reuters data.
* The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said bumper supplies
keeping market on the defensive.
* Imminent start of Brazil center-south cane harvest adding
to bearish pressure on sweetener.
* Easter holiday in London white sugar market keeping
business on light side, dealers said.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas dropped 4.95 cents, or 2.7 percent, to
close at $1.7805 per lb.
* May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's
first notice day April 20 - traders.
* The benchmark May contract dropped significantly but
remained well within the range of roughly $1.74-$1.90 that it's
held for the past month.
* Market weakened by fund selling - traders.
* Total open interest climbed by 1,627 lots to 162,130 lots,
ICE data showed, the highest since August 2010.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position by 1,454 lots
to 17,554 lots in the week ending April 3 - U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday.
COCOA
* July cocoa climbed $10 to finish at $2,118 a tonne.
* July dropped to a three-month low intraday at $2,108.
* Volume was heavy at more than 30,000 lots as May/July
spreading continued ahead of the May contract's first
notice day April 17 - traders.
* Market was weak earlier in the session, on pressure from
the weak pound against the U.S. dollar and on broadbased
selling in the commodity complex - traders.
* Cocoa futures turned higher as the pound came off its lows
and eventually moved into positive territory - traders.
* Speculators increased their net short position by a hefty
5,933 contracts to 24,824 contracts - CFTC data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)