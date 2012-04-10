April 10 Raw sugar futures tumbled along with
the weak commodity complex on Tuesday, closing down more than 2
percent at a one-month low as investor selling triggered
automatic sell-stop orders.
U.S. cocoa ended at a three-month trough on pressure from a
weaker sterling, and as May/July spreading narrowed and
dominated the session. Arabica coffee went against the day's
trend to close higher in what analysts called a consolidative
inside session.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 23.87 -0.61 -2.5% 23.80 24.58 83,339
Sugar JUL 23.16 -0.47 -2.0% 23.10 23.75 67,418
Cocoa MAY 2064 -36 -1.7% 2,052 2,127 19,981
Cocoa JUL 2070 -42 -2.0% 2,058 2,133 21,630
Coffee MAY 178.15 -0.15 -0.1% 177.75 182.35 17,797
Coffee JUL 180.45 -0.25 -0.1% 180.05 184.70 12,928
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 184,257 109,050 90,342
ICE COCOA 49,741 23,113 19,487
ICE COFFEE 36,323 24,285 20,323
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE sank 0.56 cent, or 2.3
percent, to settle at 23.87 cents a lb, the lowest since March
12.
* Spot May's session low of 23.84 cents is lowest for spot
contract in nearly a month - Thomson Reuters data.
* Market sinks on investor, stop-loss sales - brokers.
* Sugar also pressured by news Brazil's Conab forecast rise
of 5 percent in center-south sugar output.
* Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said market also
hit by harvest sales from Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas inched up 0.10 cent to finish at
$1.7815 per lb.
* May/July spreading continued and boosted the session's
heavy volume ahead of the May contract's first notice day April
20 - traders.
* The benchmark May contract moved inside of Monday's
session range, remaining well within the range of roughly
$1.74-$1.90 that it's held for the past month.
* Market bucked the day's weak trend in commodities as it
was in consolidative mode after falling nearly 3 percent on
Monday - traders.
COCOA
* July cocoa dropped $48, or 2.3 percent, to close at
$2,070 a tonne, its lowest settlement since Jan. 6.
* Market tumbled along with the weak commodity complex and
lower sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.
* Heavy May/July spreading lifted volume significantly ahead
of the May contract's first notice day April 17 - traders.
* The May/July spread narrowed, closing at a $6 discount,
sharply below the $23 discount two sessions previous.
* "It's quite early with 5 trading days to go that we would
be this tight. We could well trade a premium on May/July." - one
veteran New York cocoa dealer.
* "The specs are short and they might be a little bit caught
on that. The structure is strong even though the market is
weak," - the dealer said.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9, exporters estimated on
Monday, compared with 1,038,928 tonnes in the same period of the
previous season.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)