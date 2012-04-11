April 11 U.S. cocoa futures closed higher in heavy volume on Wednesday, after dropping to a three-month low, responding in a knee-jerk reaction to the strong earthquake in Indonesia and feeling spillover strength from the firm commodity complex. Arabica coffee and raw sugar also closed higher, with the sweetener finding strong support at a key technical level. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.95 0.08 0.3% 23.80 24.06 42,031 Sugar JUL 23.22 0.06 0.3% 23.06 23.33 46,981 Cocoa MAY 2103 39 1.9% 2,052 2,126 15,674 Cocoa JUL 2104 34 1.6% 2,056 2,128 19,535 Coffee MAY 180.65 2.5 1.4% 177.90 182.95 23,431 Coffee JUL 182.65 2.2 1.2% 180.15 185.00 18,770 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 118,196 108,091 90,255 ICE COCOA 40,974 23,879 19,512 ICE COFFEE 48,758 24,675 20,293 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.08 cent to close at 23.95 cents a lb. * "Technical traders and bargain hunters are accepting this price." - James Cordier, analyst for brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida. * May contract held strong support at the 100-day moving average at 23.81 cents per lb. * Marex Spectron said it had appointed Ana Puchi-Donnelly as head of the sugar market making desk in London as part of the firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural product offering. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas gained 2.50 cents, or 1.4 percent, to close at $1.8065 per lb. * May/July spreading continued and boosted the session's heavy volume ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 20 - traders. * Volume soared to nearly 50,000 lots, double the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * Market seen getting a slight lift on broadbased buying in the commodity complex but remained rangebound. COCOA * July cocoa closed up $34, or 1.6 percent, to end at $2,104 per tonne. * July dipped early in the session to $2,056, the lowest in three months. * Heavy May/July spreading continued ahead of May's first notice day on April 17, closing at a $1 discount from $6 on Tuesday. * Volume was heavy, in part due to spreading, reaching more than 40,000 lots, nearly double the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * A powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia on Wednesday. * The market's move higher was viewed as a knee-jerk reaction to the earthquake in the world's third biggest cocoa grower but its sustained gains were due to spillover support from the firm commodity complex - traders. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Carol Bishopric)