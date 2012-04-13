April 13 U.S. cocoa futures bucked the day's
weak trend in commodities and closed higher on Friday, on
follow-through buying and support from the lower-than-expected
European cocoa grind data.
Raw sugar tumbled to close down 3.5 percent at its lowest
settlement in three months, extending its losses after falling
below the 100-day moving average. Arabica coffee changed
direction on Friday to finish lower, succumbing to pressure from
the firm U.S. dollar and weak commodity complex.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 23.37 -0.85 -3.5% 23.27 24.29 62,684
Sugar JUL 22.81 -0.71 -3.0% 22.71 23.58 56,559
Cocoa MAY 2248 88 4.1% 2,160 2,259 9,377
Cocoa JUL 2200 57 2.7% 2,143 2,217 19,932
Coffee MAY 179.2 -3.7 -2.0% 178.15 186.40 20,866
Coffee JUL 180.2 -4.05 -2.2% 179.15 187.10 20,632
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 151,796 110,065 90,519
ICE COCOA 35,016 26,129 19,695
ICE COFFEE 47,453 26,767 20,350
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE tumbled 0.85 cent, or
3.5 percent, to close at 23.37 cents a lb, the lowest settlement
since Jan. 12 for the spot contract.
* May closed the week down 4.9 percent, it's biggest drop
since late November.
* Sugar dropped on spillover weakness from the lower oil
market, firm U.S. dollar and lower commodity complex - traders.
* Market extended its losses after falling through the
100-day moving average at 23.81 cents per lb.
* India is on track to achieve all-time high sugar exports
over two straight seasons, 2011/12 (October/September) and
2010/11 - Czarnikow.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas sank 4.05 cents, or 2.2 percent, to
finish at $1.8020 per lb.
* On the week, the July contract closed down 2.9 percent.
* Total volume was heavy at roughly 47,450 lots, nearly
double the 30-day average as May/July spreads buoyed volume -
Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
* Market turned lower but remained well within its
one-month-long trading range of $1.77-$1.95.
* The market was viewed to be in a long period of
consolidation after falling sharply to a 17-month low in March -
traders.
* May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's
first notice day April 20 - traders.
* May/July spread closed at 1 cent, narrowing from 1.35
cents on Thursday.
* Erratic weather is showing no mercy to Brazil's coffee
crop as conditions turned dry again, depriving beans of a last
moisture boost that would help them swell out more before
harvesting begins in about a month, forecasters and agronomists
said.
* Honduras, Central America's top coffee grower, expects a
record coffee harvest next season, with exports reaching more
than 5.4 million 60-kilogram bags as the country aggressively
expands production.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed up $57, or 2.7 percent, at $2,200
per tonne.
* On the week, July closed up 4.4 percent.
* July peaked up 3.5 percent intraday at $2,217, the highest
level since April 2.
* The May/July spread remained active ahead of the May
contract's first notice day on Tuesday.
* The spread soared to close at $48 premium from $17 on
Thursday, when the market first inverted.
* Market extended its gains on technical buying, after the
July contract failed to make a new three-month low and then
closed higher on Thursday - traders..
* Higher-than-expected grind data in Europe also supported
the market - traders.
* Total open interest climbed by 3,071 lots to 181,940 lots
on April 12, the highest since Nov. 8 - ICE data.
* "The funds have been getting short on the way down and
there's definitely been an inflow of new short selling into the
market. Manufacturers and industry buyers have been taking on
the weaker price, that's why you're getting a nice build in the
open interest." - Drew Geraghty, a commodity broker at ICAP
North America in New Jersey.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)