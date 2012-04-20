April 20 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed at an 11-month low on long liquidation, the weakest performer on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index on Friday. Arabica coffee futures finished firm, but remained near this week's 18-month low, while U.S. cocoa also moved upward. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 21.93 -0.12 -0.5% 21.83 22.34 17,786 Sugar JUL 21.55 -0.22 -1.0% 21.42 21.94 57,281 Cocoa MAY 2299 41 1.8% 2,250 2,315 35 Cocoa JUL 2269 35 1.6% 2,200 2,279 9,188 Coffee MAY 177.7 4.05 2.3% 173.55 178.40 350 Coffee JUL 178.95 3.3 1.9% 175.40 179.65 10,531 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 119,156 120,385 91,624 ICE COCOA 16,484 28,083 19,995 ICE COFFEE 17,621 30,431 20,640 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE eased 0.12 cent to close at 21.93 cents per lb. * The most active July contract fell 0.22 cent or 1 percent to close at 21.55 cents a lb, the weakest settlement for the second position since May 2011. * July closed the week down 5.4 percent, the second position's biggest weekly tumble in six weeks. * The May/July spread once again widened, closing at 0.38 cent, versus 0.28 cent per lb on Thursday. * Market fell on long liquidation and abundant nearby supplies - traders. * Consultancy Kingsman SA trimmed its forecast for 2012/13 cane output in centre-south Brazil to 510 million tonnes, from a previous forecast of 520 million tonnes estimated in January. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas rose 3.30 cents, or 1.9 percent, to finish at $1.7895 per lb. * July closed the week down 0.7 percent. * Market extended its gains above Tuesday's 18-month low of $1.7890. * Arabica coffee futures felt spillover support from the firm commodity complex and was buoyed by the weak U.S. dollar - traders. * It is first notice day for the May contract. * May/July spread closed at 1.25 cents from 2 cents on Thursday. * Open interest dropped by 1,368 lots to 142,626 lots on Thursday, the lowest since March 9 - ICE data. COCOA * July cocoa finished up $35, or 1.6 percent, at $2,269 per tonne. * On the week, July settled up 3.1 percent. * Market saw initial weakness on pressure from the lower North American cocoa grind data released post-market on Thursday, but quickly rebounded and turned higher - traders. * The strong pound against the U.S. dollar also helped lift the market - traders. * North American cocoa grindings in the first quarter dropped 4.04 percent from the upwardly revised year-ago figure, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday, falling into the lower end of estimates. * The first-quarter grind data was up from the previously reported year-ago figure, causing some dealers to view the data with a less bearish perspective than it originally appeared - traders. * "The main crop flow is almost over," said one veteran cocoa dealer in New York, adding that the lack of origin selling allowed the market to climb. * The market continued to face resistance at the 100-day moving average at $2,282 per tonne, basis July - traders. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)