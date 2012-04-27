April 27 Raw sugar inched lower on Friday,
closing at its cheapest in nearly a year, bringing its nearby
contract to its smallest premium in nearly 12 months just one
session before its expiry.
U.S. cocoa futures climbed on the coattails of firm sterling
while arabica coffee also inched higher with a lift from the UK
currency.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 21.22 -0.1 -0.5% 20.90 21.37 15,084
Sugar JUL 21.21 -0.04 -0.2% 20.89 21.37 58,942
Cocoa MAY 2364 37 1.6% 000 000 19
Cocoa JUL 2309 37 1.6% 2,246 2,316 10,065
Coffee MAY 175 0.3 0.2% 174.70 176.00 112
Coffee JUL 176.5 0.65 0.4% 175.30 177.95 7,427
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 105,720 124,850 92,028
ICE COCOA 14,887 28,059 20,129
ICE COFFEE 12,738 29,935 20,810
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.10 cent
to finish at 21.22 cents per lb.
* Most-active July eased 0.04 cent to settle at 21.21
cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position
since May 11, 2011.
* On the week, active July is down 1.6 percent from last
week's close at 21.55 cents.
* May/July spread completely vanishes, with premium enjoyed
by May briefly falling into a discount or contango. The May
contract closed at a 0.01 cent premium to July, its smallest
premium since May 2011.
* Traders feel deliveries may fall to less than 10,000 or
508,000 tonnes of sugar.
* Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said market facing
pressure from Brazil center-south harvest.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas inched up 0.65 cent to close at
$1.7650 per lb.
* For the week, July closed down 1.4 percent.
* Market continued to consolidate after a volatile week -
traders.
* "I think coffee's just recovering from the aftershock of
these whipsaw moves." James Cordier, head trader at
Optionsellers.com.
* ICE certified arabica dropped by 2,330 bags to 1,521,747
bags on April 26, with 16,475 bags pending grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* July cocoa rose $37, or 1.6 percent, to finish at
$2,309 per tonne.
* On the week, July closed up 1.8 percent.
* July closed above the 100-day moving average that sat at
$2,305 per tonne.
* Market moved up on support from the sharply higher pound
against the U.S. dollar - traders.
* The firm commodity complex also provided some support,
although cocoa futures continued to lack clear direction -
traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)